Experts Urge Schools to Integrate AI Education Responsibly

Experts Urge Schools to Integrate AI Education Responsibly

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
March 01, 2026 11:59 IST

Education experts are urging schools to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) education responsibly, emphasizing data privacy, vetted tools, and the development of critical thinking skills to ensure students benefit from AI without compromising their learning.

Key Points

  • Schools should integrate age-appropriate AI education and awareness across all grades, focusing on data privacy and responsible use.
  • Access to AI tools for students should be limited to vetted platforms within secure school ecosystems to mitigate risks.
  • Educators need upskilling to understand the necessary guardrails for safe and effective AI integration in education.
  • Over-reliance on AI can hinder students' critical thinking and problem-solving skills, necessitating a balanced approach.
  • Digital literacy programs are crucial for teaching students about AI benefits, risks, and ethical considerations.

Schools should integrate artificial intelligence education and awareness in an age-appropriate manner across classes, but access should be allowed to only vetted AI tools within secure school ecosystems, according to education experts.

Shishir Jaipuria, Chairman, Jaipuria Group of Educational Institutions, said schools must educate students about data privacy, misinformation, algorithmic bias and intellectual property.

 

"Schools should integrate AI education and awareness in an age-appropriate manner across grades. Access should be allowed to only vetted AI tools within secure school ecosystems. To effectively make AI usage safe for students, teachers have to be upskilled for a better understanding of the guardrails required," he told PTI.

Jaipuria noted that the implications of AI usage on schoolchildren can be manifold.

"Too much dependence on AI for ready-made answers may lead to students suspending their own critical thinking and problem-solving abilities. This intellectual outsourcing has to be avoided.

"Secondly, there is a real risk of misinformation as a result of incorrect AI-generated content. Deepfakes are hard to detect and may lead children to believe false information as facts. Algorithmic bias can also reflect in AI responses in terms of gender, racial and cultural biases," he added.

Promoting Digital Literacy and AI Ethics

Alka Kapur, Principal of Modern Public School, Shalimar Bagh, said introducing age-appropriate digital literacy programmes is the most prudent way to open the world of AI to the students.

"These programmes enable students to learn about AI, its benefits, the potential risks involved in its usage and most importantly, the AI ethics. When introduced thoughtfully, AI becomes a powerful ally rather than a double-edged sword. The biggest contribution of schools and educators can be in setting clear guidelines for responsible AI use and monitoring digital activities.

"Teachers should be trained to guide students in using AI as a learning tool rather than a shortcut," he said.

Addressing the Pitfalls of AI in Education

Kapur said while AI can be a valuable learning aid, it is not without its pitfalls for schoolchildren.

"One major risk is overdependence on artificial intelligence as excessive reliance on AI may prevent students from putting on their thinking caps and making independent efforts.

"Another risk is the exposure to misinformation since AI tools may sometimes provide inaccurate or misleading information without verifying its authenticity," Kapur said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
