'The Next Chairman Does Not Need To Build Tata'

'... that work is done. The task is to reallocate what has been built, with the courage of a founder and the discipline of an owner.'

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran arrives at Bombay House, the Tata group headquarters, a day after he announced his resignation, August 13, 2026. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Key points ''Ratan Tata was Chandra's patron and the ultimate arbiter of Tata Trusts-Tata Sons disputes. His passing removed the single figure who could balance competing interests and legitimise the chairman's authority.'

'The successor inherits unresolved questions on the Tata Sons listing, the Shapoorji Pallonji exit, RBI's NBFC mandate, an unclear Trusts-Tata Sons boundary, loss-making units, and a disrupted IT-services cash engine.'

'The paradox of the next chairman is precisely this: The assets are extraordinary, which is why the accountability for squandering them will be unforgiving.'

'Generative AI threatens the linear headcount-revenue model that built TCS. The next chairman must diversify cash generation, reinvent TCS toward AI-native services, and stop treating the golden goose's dividends as permanent working capital.'

'The one unforgivable mistake: Pretending TCS's cash flows are perpetual. Everything else follows from that assumption.'

The Tata Group has been here before: A chairman removed in a dramatic boardroom rupture, a long-running battle over governance and control, and questions over who really gets to decide the future of one of India's most powerful business houses. Nearly a decade after Cyrus Mistry's ouster, N Chandrasekaran'S departure has once again put that question at the heart of the Tata Sons succession.

But Vijay Govindarajan, Coxe Distinguished Professor of Management at Dartmouth's Tuck School of Business (external link), sees something bigger than another Tata leadership tussle.

In his assessment, Chandrasekaran's tenure was transformative: He stabilised the group after the Mistry upheaval, pushed a 'One Tata' strategy and built scale across businesses ranging from TCS to Tata Motors and Tata Steel.

The paradox, Professor Govindarajan, a former Marvin Bower Fellow at the Harvard Business School, says, is that Chandra's successor inherits an extraordinary portfolio -- but also an extraordinary burden.

The next chairman will have to confront the unresolved Tata Sons listing question, the Shapoorji Pallonji Group's exit, the regulatory demands surrounding Tata Sons, loss-making new ventures and, perhaps most urgently, the threat to the cash engine that has financed much of the group's expansion: TCS.

The governance question may prove just as difficult.

Professor Govindarajan -- a New York Times and Wall Street Journal best selling author -- describes a structural fault line between Tata Trusts, which control 66% of Tata Sons, and the holding company's formal board and chairman.

The timing is striking. Chandra's reappointment became contentious after Tata Trusts Chairman Noel Tata raised concerns over the group's strategy and newer businesses; on August 12, Chandra said he would not seek another term, citing insufficient board support.

Ratan Tata's death in October 2024 further changed the equation. He had been the central figure who navigated the Trusts-Tata Sons relationship; Noel Tata, Ratan Tata's step brother, succeeded him as chairman of Tata Trusts days later.

In this e-mail interview with Prasanna D Zore/Rediff, Professor Govindarajan says the next chairman does not need to build Tata. He has to decide what to keep, what to change and where to put the group's enormous capital next. And that, he suggests, could make this the toughest Tata chairmanship yet.

'...and it is arguably the hardest chairmanship in Indian corporate history'

Assessing N Chandrasekaran's tenure and biggest success...

Chandra's tenure was transformative. He stabilised the group after the Mistry-era turmoil, executed the 'One Tata' strategy of simplification and synergy, and delivered scale across TCS, Tata Motors and Tata Steel.

What the exit reveals about the board-Trusts-chairman dynamics...

It reveals a structural fault line, not merely a personality clash. When Tata Trusts endorse a resolution, but one trustee-nominated director blocks it at the Tata Sons board, you have a governance architecture where the Trusts' informal will can over-ride the Tata Sons' formal process. That ambiguity, between owner and operator, is an issue.

IMAGE: Ratan Tata, then chairman emeritus, Tata Sons, with Natarajan Chandrasekaran, chairperson of the Tata Group. Photograph: ANI Photo

Did Ratan Tata's death alter N Chandrasekaran's position?

Undoubtedly. Ratan Tata was Chandra's patron and the ultimate arbiter of Trust-Sons disputes. His passing removed the single figure who could balance competing interests and legitimise the chairman's authority.

Is the next chairman inheriting a crown of thorns?

The successor inherits unresolved questions on the Tata Sons listing, the Shapoorji Pallonji exit, RBI's NBFC mandate, an unclear Trusts-Tata Sons boundary, loss-making units, and a disrupted IT-services cash engine.

Add global tariff volatility and AI disruption, and it is arguably the hardest chairmanship in Indian corporate history.

For all the difficulties of the job, the incoming chairman inherits a portfolio that no other Indian business house and few global conglomerates can match. The challenge is not scarcity of assets but the discipline to deploy them wisely.

Look at the assets: The Tata brand, TCS, a diversified portfolio spanning strategic sectors, government standing, global footprint, talent depth and leadership bench, and a national tailwind.

The paradox of the next chairman is precisely this: The assets are extraordinary, which is why the accountability for squandering them will be unforgiving.

The next chairman does not need to build Tata, that work is done. The task is to reallocate what has been built, with the courage of a founder and the discipline of an owner.

'I lean toward an insider with outsider instincts'

Preparing for a post-TCS financial engine...

TCS funds nearly every Tata ambition: Air India, semiconductors, EVs, batteries. Generative AI threatens the linear headcount-revenue model that built TCS.

The next chairman must diversify cash generation, reinvent TCS toward AI-native services, and stop treating the golden goose's dividends as permanent working capital.

Another important strategic move is to become a leader in Industrial AI.

The Tata Group has strong presence in manufacturing: Tata Steel, Tata Motors, and the like. Key is to build manufacturing for the future with AI-first principles.

The Tata Group can unlock tremendous new value by having a coherent Industrial AI and Physical AI strategy across its entire portfolio of businesses that is coordinated and orchestrated by Tata Sons.

Attributes the board should prioritise...

Prioritise three: Capital-allocation courage (willingness to shrink or exit legacy businesses), technological leadership (Industria AI, Physical AI, semiconductors, EVs at first principles), and institutional temperament (patience with Trust-Sons complexity).

Charisma and operational polish matter less than the founder-mindset conviction to redeploy capital against sentimental attachments.

Who could be the next Tata Sons Chairman: An insider like T V Narendran versus an outsider?

I lean toward an insider with outsider instincts. Narendran (Naren, to friends) understands Tata's cultural DNA and government interface, invaluable given Bombay House's complexity. At the same time, Naren is a transformational leader.

An outsider risks institutional rejection, as Cyrus Mistry discovered.

'Don't pretend TCS's cash flows are perpetual'

Government-relations capability of the next chairman...

Then Tata group chairman Ratan Tata, right, and then deputy chairman Cyrus Mistry attend the launch of a new web site for tech superstore Croma in Mumbai, April 23, 2012. Photograph: Vivek Prakash/Reuters/Rediff Archive

Critical, but not decisive. Tata operates in aviation, defence, semiconductors, telecom and nuclear-adjacent sectors -- all license-dependent. Chandra's Air India acquisition and semiconductor fab depended on Delhi's trust.

The successor must sustain that credibility, but government skill alone cannot compensate for weak capital allocation or strategic incoherence.



IMAGE: Vijay Govindarajan.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vijay Govindarajan

Does the Shapoorji Pallonji holding overhang constrain freedom?

The Mistry family's desire to monetise its ~18% stake, combined with RBI's listing mandate for upper-layer NBFCs, means the listing question will not stay buried.

Every major capital decision -- dividends, buybacks, new bets -- will be viewed through the SP (Shapoorji Pallonji)-exit lens, narrowing the chairman's strategic degrees of freedom.

Balancing legacy with capital discipline...

Nation-building and shareholder returns are not opposites. They were reconciled by Ratan Tata's Corus and JLR bets. The next chairman must apply a sharper filter: Bets should have a defensible competitive logic and a credible path to returns, even if long dated.

Sentimentality masquerading as legacy is what destroys capital.

Advice for the next Tata Sons Chairman...

Three priorities:

Resolve the Trusts-Tata Sons governance architecture in writing within six months.

Publish a transparent five-year capital-allocation framework, including TCS's AI transition and investments in Industrial AI and Physical AI.

Engage Shapoorji Pallonji constructively on an exit path.

The one unforgivable mistake: Pretending TCS's cash flows are perpetual. Everything else follows from that assumption.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff