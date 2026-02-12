HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
7 Priciest, Fanciest Cars Of 2026

7 Priciest, Fanciest Cars Of 2026

By REDIFF MONEY
February 12, 2026 11:28 IST

The most expensive cars on the planet in 2026 got their price tag for their advanced engineering and bespoke craftsmanship. Produced in numbers so small they border on myth.

From hand-finished coachbuilt marvels to hypercars, these seven extraordinary vehicles represent the very peak of automotive wealth and desire as per www.cars24.com.

car

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rolls-Royce

1. Rolls-Royce La Rose Noire Droptail: ₹270.12 Crores Or $30 Million

Only four of these exist. Each is a triumph of engineering and artistry.

car

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rolls-Royce

2. Rolls-Royce Boat Tail: ₹252.11 Crores Or $28 Million

This is more than a car; it's an exotic floating sculpture on wheels. Just three in the world.

car

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bugatti

3. Bugatti La Voiture Noire: ₹168.37 Crores Or $18.7 Million

This single-unit marvel dazzles with a mirror-finish black lacquer that gleams like liquid on wheels.

car

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pagani

4. Pagani Zonda HP Barchetta: ₹153.07 Crores Or $17 Million

Only three have been built... She's an elegant Blue Lady!

car

Photograph: Kind courtesy Spyros Panopoulos Automotive

5. SP Automotive Chaos: ₹129.66 Crores Or $14.4 Million

With 15-20 produced annually, this hypercar pushes boundaries through aerospace-grade 3D-printed components.

car

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rolls-Royce

6. Rolls-Royce Sweptail: ₹117.05 Crores Or $13 Million

A solitary Rolls-Royce Sweptail exists. A total beaut, she boasts an elegant, boat-inspired silhouette with a panoramic all-glass canopy.

car

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bugatti

7. Bugatti Centodieci: ₹81.04 Crores Or $9 Million

With 10 units produced, this homage to Bugatti's past is all about aerodynamic finesse.

REDIFF MONEY
