7 Priciest, Fanciest Cars Of 2026

The most expensive cars on the planet in 2026 got their price tag for their advanced engineering and bespoke craftsmanship. Produced in numbers so small they border on myth.

From hand-finished coachbuilt marvels to hypercars, these seven extraordinary vehicles represent the very peak of automotive wealth and desire as per www.cars24.com.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rolls-Royce

1. Rolls-Royce La Rose Noire Droptail: ₹270.12 Crores Or $30 Million

Only four of these exist. Each is a triumph of engineering and artistry.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rolls-Royce

2. Rolls-Royce Boat Tail: ₹252.11 Crores Or $28 Million

This is more than a car; it's an exotic floating sculpture on wheels. Just three in the world.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bugatti

3. Bugatti La Voiture Noire: ₹168.37 Crores Or $18.7 Million

This single-unit marvel dazzles with a mirror-finish black lacquer that gleams like liquid on wheels.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pagani

4. Pagani Zonda HP Barchetta: ₹153.07 Crores Or $17 Million

Only three have been built... She's an elegant Blue Lady!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Spyros Panopoulos Automotive

5. SP Automotive Chaos: ₹129.66 Crores Or $14.4 Million

With 15-20 produced annually, this hypercar pushes boundaries through aerospace-grade 3D-printed components.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rolls-Royce

6. Rolls-Royce Sweptail: ₹117.05 Crores Or $13 Million

A solitary Rolls-Royce Sweptail exists. A total beaut, she boasts an elegant, boat-inspired silhouette with a panoramic all-glass canopy.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bugatti

7. Bugatti Centodieci: ₹81.04 Crores Or $9 Million

With 10 units produced, this homage to Bugatti's past is all about aerodynamic finesse.