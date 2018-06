June 14, 2018 11:03 IST

IMAGE: Germany's players celebrate winning the 2014 World Cup after beating Argentina in the final in Rio de Janeiro. Photograph: Clive Rose/Getty Images

The 21st FIFA World Cup is upon us, and soccer, or football, as most call the 'Beautiful game', will be the flavour of sports aficionados from June 14 to July 15.

Like previous tournaments, this tournament in Russia will throw up many firsts, hits and misses.

As hosts Russia and Saudia Arabia kick off the extravaganza, Harish Kotian and Ashish Narsale assemble a fascinating FIFA World Cup quiz.