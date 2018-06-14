June 14, 2018 09:47 IST

The World Cup will see the most talented footballers on the planet in action.

The tournament is also home to these soccer stars' glamorous wives and girlfriends, WAGs.

Behind almost every footballer, says Laxmi Negi, there's a glamorous wife or girlfriend.

The top 10 hottest WAGs at the FIFA 2018 World Cup:

Shakira (Gerard Pique, Spain)

IMAGE: Shakira performs on stage. Photograph: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Shakira is the most famous WAG at the 2018 World Cup.

The 41-year-old musical superstar has been going steady with Barcelona and Spanish star Gerard Pique since they worked on the music for her song Waka Waka for the World Cup 2010 in South Africa.

The Hips Don't Lie Grammy winner has two sons, Milan and Sasha, with Pique.

Antonella Roccuzzo (Lionel Messi, Argentina)

IMAGE: Lionel Messi and Antonella Roccuzzo at their wedding. Photograph: Marcos Brindicci/Reuters

Antonella is Leo Messi's childhood sweetheart and mother of his children, Thiago and Mateo. The couple is expecting their third child.

Despite her relationship with the most famous footballer in the universe, the 24-year-old raven-haired beauty guards her privacy and stays away from the limelight.

Georgina Rodriguez (Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal)

IMAGE: Cristiano Ronaldo with his current girlfriend. Photograph: Kind courtesy Cristiano Ronaldo/Twitter

The world's second most famous soccer star has been with Spanish model Georgina Rodriguez since 2016. They have a 7-month-old daughter, Alana Martina.

Ronaldo is also dad to Cristiano Jr, 7 and 10-month-old twins Mateo and Eva.

Who will Georgina be supporting? Cristiano's Portugal or her native Spain?

Rebekah Vardy (Jamie Vardy, England)

IMAGE: Jamie and Rebekah Vardy. Photograph: Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

Rebekah became as familiar a face in Britain as her hubby after her appearance on the I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here show last year.

Jamie met Rebekah in 2014 while she was working as a nightclub promoter. They wed two years later.

5 Bruna Marquezine (Neymar, Brazil)

IMAGE: Neymar's sexy girlfriend. Photograph: Kind courtesy Bruna Marquezine/Twitter

Bruna is a model and an actress in her native Brazil. She has been in an on-again, off-again relationship with Neymar for a few years now.

They are Brazil's answer to Posh and Becks and rekindled their romance last winter.

Ruby Mae (Dele Alli, England)

IMAGE: Dele Alli's girlfriend will lead England's WAGs. Photograph: Ruby Mae/Instagram

Hottie Ruby Mae is an Instagramm star and a successful model for brands like Chanel and Dolce & Gabbana.

Edurne Garcia (David De Gea, Spain)

IMAGE: Spanish pop star Edurne Garcia Almagro. Photograph: Edurne Garcia Almagro/Twitter

Manchester United's David De Gea is one of the best goalkeepers in the world.

His beautiful wife Edurne -- a singer, actress and TV presenter -- is David's finest catch. No question about it!

Anastasia Kudryashova (Fyodor Kudryashova, Russia)

Who could believe Anastasia is a mother of two? Photograph: Anastasia Kudryashova/Instagram

Stunning model Anastasia is married to Russian defender Fyodor Kudryashova and is a regular at his games.

Anna Lewandowska (Robert Lewandowski, Poland)

IMAGE: Anna Lewandowska is ready to cheer for Poland. Photograph: Anna Lewandowska/Instagram

Poland Captain Robert Lewandowski's missus is a former world karate champion with more than 30 gold medals in the family cupboard.

She also owns a health food company and is mum to the Bayern Munich star's daughter Klara.

Pilar Rubio (Sergio Ramos, Spain)

IMAGE: Pilar Rubio has been rated among the sexiest women by FHM magazine. Photograph: Hannes Magerstaedt/Getty Images

The Spanish telly presenter hopes to calm her hot-tempered hubby and prevent him from seeing red yet again in his career at the Russian soccerfest.