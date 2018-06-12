14 Jerseys to look out for at 2018 FIFA World Cup

June 12, 2018 07:43 IST

Rediff.com's Laxmi Negi gives us a rundown of the best kits at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The FIFA World Cup kicks off on June 14 and 32 teams will take over Russia.

This year's World Cup isn't just a battle for supremacy on the field.

Off the field France won one world contest even before its players flew to Russia.

Their blue jerseys sold more than any other national strip across the globe, even more than Brazil's famous yellow shirt.

No one expects Nigeria to win, but by now everyone knows that shirt.

And the Super Eagles aren't the only ones to bring their fashion A-game to the World Cup in Russia.

Other nations have eye-catching kits as well.

Here's a rundown of the best jerseys at the 2018 FIFA World Cup:

Germany

IMAGE: German players applaud fans after a game. Photograph: Thilo Schmuelgen/Reuters

The defending champions head to Russia with a familiar look -- the chevron pattern across the chest.

Adidas has taken the Germans back to 1990 (a title it won in penalty kicks against Argentina in Italy) for its 2018 jerseys.

The home uniform borrows the three-bar chest motif of the 1990 shirt, but in understated grey scale rather than the colors of the German flag.

This is a winner, just as those wearing it might be on July 15.

Nigeria

IMAGE: Nigeria's Tyronne Ebuehi and Alex Iwobi applaud fans. Photograph: Darren Staples/Reuters

Nigeria's kit is the most popular at the moment.

The West Africans may not be favourites to win the 2018 FIFA World Cup, but their funky jerseys have grabbed the public imagination, with 3 million replica shirts being sold on pre-order, in 15 minutes.

According to Reuters, long queues could be seen outside Nike's (the jersey's manufacturers) flagship store in London -- the jersey sold out online on the Nike Web site.

The jersey is a 'subtle homage to Nigeria's '94 shirt, with its eagle wing-inspired black-and-white sleeve and green torso.'

It's brash and simply unlike anything else out there in Russia.

Russia

IMAGE: A Russian player shows off his kit. Photograph: FIFA World Cup 2018/Twitter

The World Cup hosts will open the tournament on June 14 against Saudi Arabia with bright red kits.

Adidas again made the Russians go retro.

This year's home kit pay homage to the Soviet Union teams from the 1980s -- the then USSR came second at the European Championships in 1988.

England

IMAGE: Harry Kane and his England team-mates applaud fans. Photograph: David Klein/Reuters

Harry Kane and his team will be donning the classic kit.

For a country that produces some of the world's best designers, the England kit looks very generic.

This is the second World Cup that Nike has outfitted the Three Lions.

Iceland

IMAGE: The Iceland kit has a nice touch. Photograph: footballiceland/Twitter

Iceland makes its World Cup debut wearing Italian sportswear brand Erreà.

The first-timers will wear a royal blue top with red trimming on the sleeves.

Brazil

IMAGE: Brazil's Neymar celebrates. Photograph: Leonhard Foeger/Reuters

Brazil's yellow is instantly recognised in the planet of football.

The yellow, blue, and white of the Seleção is one of the most enduring images in the sporting universe.

Nike takes us back to the World Cup 1970 Brazilian jersey which had a 'more vibrant' samba gold. 1970 was Pele's last World Cup, remember?

Japan

IMAGE: Japan versus Switzerland in a warm-up game. Photograph: Denis Balibouse/Reuters

Retro may be big at this World Cup, but leave it to the Japanese to come up with some really slick uniforms for the tournament.

The dark and light-blue striped pattern on the front of the shirt is a nod to traditional samurai armor and imprinted on those famous deep blue Adidas jerseys.

The V-neck and small Japanese flag above the JFA crest is a unique touch.

Egypt

IMAGE: Mohamed Salah will be raring to go at the World Cup. Photograph: Mohamed Salah/Twitter

Mohamed Salah and his team-mates will wear a sleek red Adidas shirt which boasts of a nice checkerboard design and interesting Adidas accents along the sides.

It's the black shorts that really put this set above.

Uruguay

IMAGE: Uruguay's Luis Suarez. Photograph: Andres Stapff/Reuters

Uruguay's uniform is the best of the bunch from Puma, featuring a light blue shirt with black trimming.

The front will feature a transparent print of the Sun of May, one of the prominent symbols of the Uruguayan flag.

Portugal

IMAGE: Portugal's Bruno Fernandes celebrates. Photograph: Rafael Marchante/Reuters

Nike's Portugal shirt follows the same retro design trend.

The Portuguese won the European Championship two years ago, so the gold numbers in this Portugal shirt are a reference to its 2016 victory in Paris.

Spain

IMAGE: The Spanish players celebrate. Photograph: Heino Kalis/Reuters

Adidas has dug out a retro look of the 1994 Spanish squad for the 2010 champions.

The major difference being there are no collars.

The diamond checkerboard effect along the right side is a winner, adding elements of yellow and blue trimming to the predominant red.

France

IMAGE: Olivier Giroud celebrates. Photograph: Charles Platiau/Reuters

The Nike-branded dark blue shirt with the royal blue sound wave-like patterns running across the shoulder sleeves is what makes this kit elegant.

The Nike-branded dark blue shirt with the royal blue sound wave-like patterns running across the shoulder sleeves is what makes this kit elegant.

The classy blue jersey also features the national motto -- Liberte, Egalite, Fraternite -- embossed on the collar button, with tricolour detailing on the back of the collar.

Argentina

IMAGE: Argentina's Lionel Messi. Photograph: Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

This is the Great Messi's last chance at capturing that ever-elusive World Cup title, and if the Albiceleste win, they will be doing so in style.

The Argentine kit is an all-time classic.

From Maradona to Crespo to Messi -- all the greats have worn the three sky-blue vertical stripes paired with white sleeves, so why change now?

Saudi Arabia

IMAGE: Germany's Toni Kroos, left, in a tussle for the ball with Saudi Arabia's Yahya Al-Shehri. Photograph: Thilo Schmuelgen/Reuters

Saudi Arabia hasn't featured at a World Cup since 2006.

The green on this kit is a lot lighter than it gives off. But it's a nice break from most of the red and white kits at the World Cup.

