PIX: 20 Classic Moments from the FIFA World Cup

Last updated on: June 11, 2018 11:13 IST

Rediff.com's Norma Godinho captures classic moments from the planet's greatest sports competition: The FIFA World Cup..

IMAGE: Pele celebrates after scoring the opening goal for Brazil against Italy in the 1970 World Cup final.

The finals were the first to be broadcast live around the world in colour. Photograph: Action Images/via Reuters

IMAGE: An aerial view of the first World Cup final in Uruguay, 1930. Photograph: Action Images/via Reuters

IMAGE: Queen Elizabeth II presents the World Cup to England Captain Bobby Moore at the Wembley stadium, 1966. Photograph: Action Images/via Reuters

IMAGE: Diego Maradona celebrates as referee Romualdo Arppi Filho blows the final whistle during Argentina's World Cup final against West Germany, 1986.

IMAGE: Luis Suarez, right, reacts after biting Italy's Giorgio Chiellini during Uruguay's game at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. Photograph: Tony Gentile/Reuters

IMAGE: Italian Marco Materazzi reacts after being head-butted by France's Zinedine Zidane during the 2006 World Cup final in Berlin. Photograph: Peter Schols/Reuters

IMAGE: Robin van Persie scores the first goal for The Netherlands with a diving header against Spain at the 2014 World Cup. Photograph: Jeff Gross/Getty Images

IMAGE: Geoff Hurst completes a hat-trick as he scores England's fourth goal against West Germany in the 1966 World Cup final. Photograph: Action Images/via Reuters

IMAGE: David Luiz weeps after Brazil lost 7-1 to Germany in the 2014 World Cup semi-final at the Mineirao stadium in Belo Horizonte. Photograph: Eddie Keogh/Reuters

IMAGE: Nery Pumpido and Daniel Passarella celebrate after Argentina's victory over England in the 1986 World Cup quarter-final. Photograph: Action Images/Tony Marshall/via Reuters

IMAGE: Bryan Robson reacts after missing an open goal during England's game against Czechoslovakia at the 1982 World Cup. Photograph: Action Images/via Reuters

IMAGE: Team USA celebrates as Colombia's Andres Escobar scores an own goal at the Rose Bowl in Los Angeles at the 1994 World Cup.

Escobar was murdered on returning home, possibly in retaliation for the goal. Photograph: Action Images/via Reuters

IMAGE: Bobby Moore swaps shirts with Pele after the Brazil-England game at the 1970 World Cup. Photograph: Action Images/via Reuters

IMAGE: Mario Goetze celebrates scoring a goal in extra time in the 2014 World Cup final. It was the winning goal for the Germans. Photograph: Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

IMAGE: Italy's Paolo Rossi scores against West Germany in the 1982 final. Photograph: Action Images/via Reuters

IMAGE: Captain Dino Zoff lifts the trophy after Italy defeated West Germany in the 1982 final. The 40-year-old goalkeeper is the oldest-ever World Cup winner. Photograph: Action Images/via Reuters

IMAGE: West Germany scores the winning penalty against Argentina in the 1990 final.

It was the last World Cup to feature two German teams. East and West Germany unified later that year. Photograph: Action Images/via Reuters

IMAGE: Luiz Antonio Muller scores Brazil's first goal against Scotland at the 1990 World Cup. Photograph: Action Images/via Reuters

IMAGE: Lionel Messi is presented the Golden Ball award at the 2014 World Cup. Photograph: Clive Rose/Getty Images

IMAGE: Maradona flies dramatically through the air after a Greek challenge at the 1994 World Cup. Photograph: Action Images/via Reuters