Schedule: FIFA World Cup 2018

May 29, 2018 11:05 IST

IMAGE: The FIFA World Cup. Photograph: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

The 2018 football World Cup kicks off in Russia on June 14 with hosts Russia taking on Saudi Arabia in Moscow.

Brazil are the most successful team in the history of the World Cup with 5 titles.

Germany, who won the 2014 World Cup, are second with 4 wins.

32 teams will take part in the 2018 World Cup, who have been split into 8 groups, of which the top two teams from each group will progress to the Round of 16.

Do Check Out REDIFF.COM's interactive FIFA World Cup 2018 schedule*:

* All times in IST