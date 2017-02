February 03, 2017 11:56 IST

The election campaign in Punjab ended on the evening of February 2 with high-voltage canvassing by the leading political parties in the race -- the Aam Aadmi Party, the Congress, and the Shiromani Akali Dal.

The state, with an estimated 19,214,236 electors and 117 seats, goes to the polls February 4.

On the eve of the election we bring you the state's polling landscape at a glance.