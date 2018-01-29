Watch LIVE! Beating Retreat ceremony

January 29, 2018 16:45 IST

Beating Retreat ceremony, which marks the culmination of the four-day-long Republic Day celebrations, is underway at Vijay Chowk in New Delhi.

This year, 18 military bands, 15 pipes and drums bands from regimental centres and battalions are participating in the ceremony.

The principal conductor of the Beating Retreat ceremony will be Major Ashok Kumar.

'Beating Retreat' marks a centuries old military tradition. At the sounding of retreat, the troops ceased fighting, sheathed their arms and withdrew from the battlefield, returning to their camps at sunset.

