From Srinagar to Chennai, India celebrates R-Day

January 26, 2018 18:40 IST

All eyes were as India as it celebrated its 69h Republic Day on Friday with the 10 ASEAN leaders as chief guests. The mood was upbeat across the country.

Rediff.com brings you glimpses of the celebrations.

Women participate in a cultural event in Guwahati for India's 69th Republic Day. Photograph: Rediff.com

School children perform during Republic Day celebrations in Jammu. Photograph: Mukesh Gupta/Reuters

Indian Army "Daredevils" motorcycle riders perform during the Republic Day parade in Kolkata. Photograph: Rupak de Chowdhuri/Reuters

An Assamese policeman performs a stunt on his motorcycle during the Republic Day parade in Guwahati. Photograph: Anuwar Hazarika/Reuters

A school girl gets her face painted in the colours of the national flag, before taking part in Republic Day celebrations, at a school in Jammu. Photograph: Mukesh Gupta/Reuters

Chou dancers of Purulia perform on the occcasion of the 69th Republic Day celebrations in Kolkata. Photograph: Swapan Mahapatra/PTI Photo

BSF jawans march past during 69th Republic Day celebrations on Indira Gandhi Sarani in Kolkata. Photograph: Swapan Mahapatra/PTI Photo

: Indian Air Force cadets march past during the 69th Republic Day parade at Marina beach in Chennai. Photograph: R Senthil Kumar/PTI Photo

Children wave tricolour flags as they celebrate 69th Republic Day in Ahmedabad. Photograph: PTI Photo

Schoolchildren celebrate after winning the best cultural performance trophy during the Republic Day celebrations in Chandigarh. Photograph: Ajay Verma/Reuters