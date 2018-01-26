India's might on display at R-Day parade

Last updated on: January 26, 2018 13:24 IST

Marching contingents, strategic defence weaponry and colourful tableaux were on display as India celebrated its 69th Republic Day with a grand parade watched by thousands of people along with ten ASEAN leaders who attended the event as chief guests, in a historic first.

IMAGE: Indian soldiers march during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Signifying India’s fast growing strategic ties with ASEAN, leaders of all the 10 countries of the powerful bloc attended the parade at the majestic Rajpath which showcased the country’s military might and cultural diversity.

Cold weather conditions and dense fog failed to dampen the enthusiasm of thousands of spectators who witnessed the nearly one-and-half-hour-long parade that marched down the eight-kilometre stretch from the Rajpath to the Red Fort amid an unprecedented security cover.

The ASEAN leaders, here to attend the India-ASEAN Commemorative Summit, joined President Ram Nath Kovind and Modi at the Republic Day parade, making it an unprecedented event.

The parade was commanded by Lt General Asit Mistry, General Officer Commanding, Headquarters Delhi Area. The supreme commander of the Indian armed forces president Kovind took the salute at the parade.

IMAGE: The Indian Army’s T-90 tank (Bhishma), Ballway Machine Pikate (II/IIK), Brahmos Missile System, Weapon Locating Radar (Swathi), Bridge Laying Tank T-72, Mobile Base Transceiver Station and Akash Weapon System were also showcased at the parade. Photograph: DD News/Twitter

Myanmar’s State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, Vietnam Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte, Thai Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha, Singaporean Premier Lee Hsien Loong and Brunei’s Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah were among the ASEAN leaders who attended the event.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo, Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, Prime Minister of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith and Cambodian Premier Hun Sen also watched the grand parade.

They were seen sharing light moments with each other and capturing memories in their cameras.

Most of the ministers of the Modi government, including Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Health Minister J P Nadda, Information and Broadcasting Minister Smriti Irani, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan were present on the occasion.

They were seen applauding the tableaux of their respective states.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi also attended the parade. He was seen sitting in the middle rows and chatting with senior Congress leaders and Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad.

India’s former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia were also present on the occasion.

IMAGE: The highlight of the parade was the motorcycle contingent, ‘Seema Bhawani’, comprising women personnel of the Border Security Force that showcased their skills for the first time at the parade. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

There was a march past at the ceremony by the army personnel carrying the ASEAN flag. The Army personnel also carried the flags of the 10 ASEAN nations in the parade.

Twenty three tableaux, including those representing various states, ministries, the All India Radio (AIR) among others, rolled down the Rajpath. Tableaux from 14 states and union territories showcased the historical, art and cultural heritage of the country.

The highlight of the parade was the motorcycle contingent, ‘Seema Bhawani’, comprising women personnel of the Border Security Force that showcased their skills for the first time at the parade.

The Indian Army’s T-90 tank (Bhishma), Ballway Machine Pikate (II/IIK), Brahmos Missile System, Weapon Locating Radar (Swathi), Bridge Laying Tank T-72, Mobile Base Transceiver Station and Akash Weapon System were also showcased at the parade.

The marching contingent of the army included horse-mounted columns of the 61st Cavalry, the Punjab Regiment, Maratha Light Infantry, the Dogra Regiment, Ladakh Scouts, the Regiment of Artillery and 123 Infantry Battalion -- Territorial Army (Grenadiers).

The marching contingent of the Navy, comprising 144 young sailors, was led by Lieutenant Tushar Gautam, while the Indian Air Force contingent, comprising 144 men, was led by Squadron Leader Attal Singh Shekhon.

The paramilitary and other auxiliary civil forces, including the Border Security Force also marched on the Rajpath.

IMAGE: The 27-member BSF women daredevils drew huge cheers as they showcased their stunts and acrobatics on their 350cc Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycles. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Camel Contingents, Indian Coast Guard, Sashastra Seema Bal, Indo Tibetan Border Police, the Delhi Police, National Cadet Corps and National Service Scheme were also among the marching contingents at the parade.

There were a number of interesting tableaux that rolled down Rajpath.

The navy also showcased its Indigenous Aircraft Carrier Vikrant, which will be commissioned in 2020, while the Defence Development and Research Organisation exhibited the ‘Nirbhay’ missile and the Ashwini radar system.

The theme of the Indian Air Force tableau was themed ‘Indian Air Force Encouraging Indigenisation’ which displayed models of the Tejas Multirole Fighter Aircraft, Rudra Helicopter, Arudhra Radar and the Akash missile system.

The tableau of All India Radio featured Modi’s monthly address ‘Mann Ki Baat’, was one of the many firsts this year.

An Income Tax Department tableau, about special anti-black money drive launched post-demonetisation, that rolled down Rajpath was also on the list of many firsts.

On behalf of the central government, 61 tribal guests from various parts of the country had been invited to witness the Republic Day celebrations.

Fifteen of the 18 children who won the National Bravery Award also participated in the parade. Three children, including two girls, have received the award posthumously.

Of the 18 children, seven are girls and 11 are boys.

IMAGE: The Indian Air Force shows off some awesome aerial acrobats during the parade. Photograph: DD News/Twitter

In the children’s section, over 800 boys and girls drawn from three schools in Delhi along with a group of school children from Nagpur and Dimapur, performed colourful dances on different themes.

The grand finale of the parade was a spectacular flypast by MI-17 and RUDRA armed helicopters along with a number of IAF aircraft.

The flypast commenced with the ‘Rudra’ formation comprising three ALH Mk IV WSI helicopters in ‘Vic’ formation, followed by the ‘Hercules’ formation comprising three C-130J Super Hercules aircraft.

Trailing them were the ‘Netra’ which is an Airborne Early Warning and Control System Aircraft also known as ‘Eye in the Sky’.

‘Netra’ was followed by the ‘Globe formation’ comprising one C-17 Globemaster flanked by two Su-30 MKIs among others.

Minutes before the parade began, the prime minister, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and chiefs of the Army, Navy and Air force paid tributes at the ‘Amar Jawan Jyoti’, the war memorial at India Gate where an eternal flame burns in memory of those who laid down their lives defending the frontiers of the nation.

IMAGE: The BSF Camel Contingent at the Republic Day Parade. The camel-mounted troops have been instrumental in successfully tracking down notorious smugglers extremists in Rajasthan Gujarat frontiers. Their motto -- Duty unto Death. Photograph: DD News/Twitter

As per tradition, after unfurling the national flag, the national anthem was played followed by a 21 gun salute.

A massive ground-to-air security apparatus was put in place in the national capital, turning the city into a virtually impregnable fortress.

The ceremony ended with the playing of the national anthem and the release of thousands of balloons.

Modi and president Kovind also waved to the crowd after the conclusion of the ceremony and were greeted with loud cheers.