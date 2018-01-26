India shows off its cultural diversity at R-Day parade

January 26, 2018 11:12 IST

India celebrated its 69th Republic Day with a grand parade at Rajpath, which was witnessed by thousands of people.

As part of the celebrations, tableaux,including those representing various states, ministries, the All India Radio among others, rolled down Rajpath.

Take a look at the colourful cultural pieces.

The All India Radio tableau at the Republic Day parade. The tableau depicts a historic event when Mahatma Gandhi made his maiden and only broadcast through AIR in the wake of post Partition communal riots.

The Karnataka tableau depicts the state’s rich and diverse forest wealth as well as flora and fauna.

Madhya Pradesh brings up its Buddhist culture. Sanchi stupa and Buddhist monks. Soothing chants of Buddham Sharanam Gachchami ring out as the tableau rolls.

Tripura has cane and bamboo on display.

Rural tourism seems to be the theme for Uttarakhan's tableau.

The Armed Forces' veterans' tableau at Rajpath. Portraits of Field Marshal KM Cariappa can be seen on the tableau.

Jammu and Kashmir tableau has shawl weaving as its theme, the Kani shawl in pashmina wool.

Maharashtra tableau is on Shivaji, the king who introduced and administrative measure called ‘Ashta Pradhan Mandal’.

The eco-friendly tourism industry is in focus in Lakshwadeep's tableau. Lovely music and simple attire of the women.

Traditional masks of the Satras tableau at the 69th Republic Day parade.

Punjab elaborately portrays different activities and aspects of the Sangat and Pangat. Service to community. Community kitchens and free served meals.

Himachal Pradesh shows up with the Spiti valley monastery. Kye Gompa, a Buddhist monastery, established in the 11th century.