When BSF's all-woman bike squad left us stunned

Last updated on: January 26, 2018 17:58 IST

An all-woman contingent of the Border Security Force stunned one and all at the 69th Republic Day parade with their daredevilry.

In one of the most-awaited acts of the day, the women, in their debut, created some stunning formations, such as “fish riding, side riding, faulaad, peacock and Saptarishi”, that dropped jaws and drew cheers.

Now this is what we call women power!

Image: Called the Seema Bhawani, the women showcase their stunts and acrobatics on their 350cc Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycles. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters