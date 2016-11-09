We owe Trump an open mind and chance to lead: Hillary

November 09, 2016 23:30 IST

Hillary Clinton on Wednesday graciously accepted her defeat in the US Presidential election, saying she hopes Donald Trump will be a successful President for all Americans and that the "deeply divided" nation owes him "an open mind and the chance to lead."

IMAGE: Hillary Clinton, accompanied by her husband former President Bill Clinton, concedes the presidential election at the New Yorker Hotel. Photograph: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

"This is not the outcome we wanted or we worked so hard for. And I'm sorry that we didn't win this election for the values we share and for the vision we hold for our country," Clinton told a large gathering of her supporters in New York in as she took the podium to concede the closely-fought elections.

Her supporters stood up and applauded as Clinton walked in with her husband Bill Clinton, daughter Chelsea and son-in-law Mark, and running mate Tim Kaine. Clinton put up a strong demeanor as she gave her concession speech, occasionally getting emotional and almost holding back tears.

Her campaign staff and supporters were seen hugging each other and holding hands, some visibly emotional and wiping away tears as they waited to hear from their presidential candidate.

IMAGE: Hillary greets running mate Tim Kaine and his wife Anne Holton. Photograph: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Clinton, 69, apologised for not winning the election and said she will feel the pain of losing the election for long. As her supporters cheered and applauded for Clinton, she said she had congratulated Trump,70, and offered to work with him for the country.

"Last night I congratulated Donald Trump and offered to work with him on behalf of our country. I hope that he will be a successful president for all Americans," she said.

Clinton said the nation must accept the outcome of the elections and move forward under the leadership of Trump.

IMAGE: Hillary hugs supporters after conceding the presidential election. Photograph: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

"We must accept this result and look to the future. Donald Trump is going to be our president. We owe Trump an open mind and the chance to lead. Our constitutional democracy enshrines the peaceful transfer of power and we don't just respect that we cherish it," she said.

Clinton's supporters gave her a standing ovation as she walked in to deliver her speech. "I know how disappointed you feel because I feel it too. This is painful and it will be for a long time. But our campaign was never about one person or even one election. it was about the country we love and about building an America thats hopeful inclusive and big-hearted," she said.

Clinton expressed "pride" for her supporters and the American people, saying "you represent the best of America and being your candidate has been one of the greatest honours of my life.

"We have seen our nation is more deeply divided than we thought. Lets do all we can to advance the values we hold dear," she said.

IMAGE: Staffers and supporters react as Hillary concedes the presidential election at the New Yorker Hotel. Photograph: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Clinton also expressed gratitude to President Barack Obama and Michele Obama, saying the country owes them "an enormous debt of gratitude.

"We thank you for your graceful, determined leadership that has meant so much to people in the country and across the world," she said.