Donald trumps Clinton in US presidential polls

Last updated on: November 09, 2016 23:37 IST

The billionaire businessman beat his Democratic rival Hillary Clinton to become the 45th president of the United States.

IMAGE: US President-elect Donald Trump speaks at his election night rally in Manhattan, New York. Photograph: Carlo Allegri/Reuters

In a result that stunned the world, rank outsider Donald Trump has won the United States presidential elections, crushing strongly-favoured Democratic rival Hillary

Clinton, raising questions over US' equations with other countries given his hardline stand on tackling terrorism, immigration and protecting domestic jobs.

Riding a wave of anti-establishment resentment in a closely-contested race to become the 45th US President, the 70-year-old billionaire businessman, who took to politics only 18 months ago, won with a comfortable margin securing 289 electoral college votes against Clinton's 218. To win the presidential election, a candidate needs 270 of the 538 electoral college votes.

The Republican candidate's victory after a polarising and often ugly campaign immediately raised concerns in the Muslim world because of his strong stance against "radical Islamic terrorism" and calls to stop immigration of Muslims.

In the other parts of the world also there were concerns over his strident stand against influx of professionals and job-seekers which he asserted had robbed Americans of their jobs.

It was a heart-break for Democratic nominee Clinton, who was hoping to become the first woman president of the US, as Trump edged past her in a see-saw battle. Clinton called Trump and congratulated him.

Trump reciprocated in his victory speech, saying she fought very hard and the country owes her a major debt of gratitude for her service to it.

IMAGE: Trump embraces his son Eric Trump at his election night rally in Manhattan. Photograph: Carlo Allegri/Reuters

Later Clinton in her concession speech expressed hope that Trump will be a successful President for all Americans and that the nation owes him "an open mind and the chance to lead."

"We must accept this result and look to the future. Donald Trump is going to be our president. We owe Trump an open mind and the chance to lead," she said.

Election shows US "more deeply divided than we thought", she said.

Seeking to "bind the wounds of division" after a bitter and divisive campaign, Trump pledged to be the President for all Americans and asked Republicans, Democrats and

independents across the country to come together as one united people.

The 70-year-old business tycoon's strong showing in states like Pennsylvania, Ohio, Florida, Texas and North Carolina helped him pull-off a win which proved most pollsters wrong.

Trump, addressing his supporters at his campaign headquarters, said, "It is time for us to come together as one united people. I pledge to every citizen of our land that I will be president of all Americans."

"Ours was not a campaign, but a movement. It is a movement comprising from all races, background and believes. Working together, we would begin the urgent task of rebuilding the country. The country has a tremendous potential," he said.

"We are going to fix inner cities, we are going to build our infrastructure. We would put millions of people to work as we rebuild it," he told his supporters amid loud cheers. Outgoing President Barack Obama also telephoned Trump to congratulate him.

He invited Trump to the White House to discuss transition planning.

IMAGE: Supporters celebrate Trump's victory. Trump stunned the world with his victory. Photograph: Mike Segar/Reuters

CNN projected that Trump had won 29 states while Clinton emerged victorious in 18.

According to the channel, Trump won Pennsylvania, Florida, Alaska, Utah, Iowa, Arizona, Wisconsin, Georgia, Ohio, North Carolina, North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, Wyoming, Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee, Mississippi, Arkansas, Louisiana, West Virginia, Alabama, South Carolina, Montana, Idaho and Missouri.

Clinton emerged victorious in California, Nevada, Hawaii, Illinois, New York, New Jersey, Maryland, District of Columbia, Vermont, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Delaware, Colorado, New Mexico, Virginia, Oregon, Washington and Rhode Island.

They shared electoral votes in Maine. Results from New Hampshire, Michigan and Minnesota were yet to come in. Once considered a long shot for the presidency, the

billionaire from New York tapped into the disillusionment of the average white working class American against the establishment, molding it into vicious anti-immigrant rhetoric which proved to be an electoral gold mine.

Trump, a political outsider, was rebuked by many top Republicans for his remarks on women and immigrants and several party leaders had refused to back him despite his

comprehensive win in the primaries.

Most observers said the FBI announcing reopening of its probe into the 69-year-old former secretary of state's email scandal could have swung the pendulum in Trump's favour.

The FBI though gave her a last-minute clean chit ahead of the polls, experts said it might have been too late by then. The election saw the ugliest campaign in US history with Clinton and Trump trading personal attacks and allegations.

From the Democratic nominee's email scandal to the sexual assault accusations against her Republican rival, the campaign was acrimonious all the way.

IMAGE: US President-elect Donald Trump shakes hands with his vice-president-elect Mike Pence after the elections called in his victory. Photograph: Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Trump, addressing his supporters, talked about his vision to boost America's economy.

"We will embark upon a project of national growth and renewal. We have a great economic plan. We would double our growth. We will get along with all other nations, willing to get along with us," Trump said.

"America no longer would settle for anything less than the best. I want to tell the world community, we would deal fairly with every one," he said.

"I very much look forward to being your president. While the campaign is over our work and movement is just beginning. I love this country," he said.

Trump also thanked his wife Melania, parents, brothers, sons and daughters for their constant support throughout the campaign.

"This political stuff is nasty and is tough," he said as he called for unity after brutal elections.

"It is time for us to come together as one united people," Trump said.

Earlier, Trump's running mate Mike Pence said, "This is a historic night. The American people have spoken and the American people have chosen their champion. The American people have chosen a president."