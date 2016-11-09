rediff.com

Twitter goes berserk as Trump enters White House

November 09, 2016 18:50 IST

As Donald Trump secured his place in the White House as the soon-to-be 45th President of the United States, social media users reacted to the development with hilarious memes.

Here are some of those going viral on Twitter:

The 'Death of America' was mourned by many.

For users sharing this, Trump's victory is as big a shocker as the 9/11 attacks.

Statue of Liberty's 'reaction' to Trump's victory.

Many users lauded The Simpsons for 'predicting' a Trump presidency 16 years ago. 

Most of the American media predicted Clinton to win. And CNN was especially accused of being 'pro-Clinton'. Hence this.

And the usual comparison with Hitler.

As Mount Rushmore sees Trump inching closer to White House.

Has America got its Kim Jong-Un?

All photographs: Twitter

Tags: White House, Donald Trump, US
 

