Twitter goes berserk as Trump enters White House

As Donald Trump secured his place in the White House as the soon-to-be 45th President of the United States, social media users reacted to the development with hilarious memes.
Here are some of those going viral on Twitter:
The 'Death of America' was mourned by many.
For users sharing this, Trump's victory is as big a shocker as the 9/11 attacks.
Statue of Liberty's 'reaction' to Trump's victory.
Many users lauded The Simpsons for 'predicting' a Trump presidency 16 years ago.
Most of the American media predicted Clinton to win. And CNN was especially accused of being 'pro-Clinton'. Hence this.
And the usual comparison with Hitler.
As Mount Rushmore sees Trump inching closer to White House.
Has America got its Kim Jong-Un?
All photographs: Twitter
