US decides its fate: And the faces say it all

Breaking all expectations, Donald Trump has been elected as 45th president of the United States.
While Trump supporters celebrated the win with late night parties, deafening silence prevailed in Hillary Clinton camp.
Here are the contrasting moods from both the camps.
Hurrah! A Trump supporter celebrates as election returns come in at Trump's election night rally in Manhattan, New York. Photograph: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters
Trump House: Supporters of Donald Trump rally in front of the White House in Washington. Photograph: Joshua Roberts/Reuters
Hugs are in order: Trump supporters embrace as they watch election returns come in at Trump's election night rally in Manhattan, New York. Photograph: Mike Segar/Reuters
Trump triumphs! A supporter holds up a sign in support of President-elect Donald Trump during the election night event at the New York Hilton Midtown in New York City. Photograph: Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Clap for winners! Residents celebrate Donald Trump's victory in Melania's hometown of Sevnica, Slovenia. Photograph: Srdjan Zivulovic/Reuters
Top of the world! A man leans out of a Hummer shouting words in support of US Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump while driving through Times Square in New York. Photograph: Mark Kauzlarich/Reuters
Party all the night! People cheer as voting results come in at Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump's election night event at the New York Hilton Midtown in New York City. Photograph: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Accept this! 'Women for Trump': President-elect Donald Trump's female supporters cheer. Photograph: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Maker America great again! An attendee holds up signs in support of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump during the election night event. Photograph: Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Oh no! Not again: Supporters of US Democratic Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton react as a state is called in favour of her opponent, Donald Trump, during a watch party for the US presidential election. Photograph: Jason Reed/Reuters
Tears don't stop: A supporter of Hillary Clinton watches and waits at her election night rally in New York. Photograph: Carlos Barria/Reuters
No Wonder tonight: American Democratic Party supporters, one in a Wonder Woman costume, react to the news that Donald Trump has won the state of Florida. Photograph: Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images
Disheartened! A supporter sits alone as others leave Democratic US presidential nominee Hillary Clinton's election night rally in New York. Photograph: Carlos Barria/Reuters
Heartbreak! People watch the voting results at Clinton's election night event at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City. Photograph: John Moore/Getty Images
Sad face everywhere! Supporters of US Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton react at her election night rally in Manhattan, New York. Photograph: Lucy Nicholson/Reuters
What has just happened! Supporters of US Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton react at her election night rally in Manhattan, New York. Photograph: Lucy Nicholson/Reuters
Shocked! A woman cries outside Times Square after Donald Trump elected president of the United States. Photograph: Michael Reaves/Getty Images
Need a support! A Clinton supporter weeps at her election night rally in Manhattan, New York. Photograph: Lucy Nicholson/Reuters
this
Comment
article