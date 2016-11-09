rediff.com

US decides its fate: And the faces say it all

Last updated on: November 09, 2016 18:48 IST

Breaking all expectations, Donald Trump has been elected as 45th president of the United States.

While Trump supporters celebrated the win with late night parties, deafening silence prevailed in Hillary Clinton camp.

Here are the contrasting moods from both the camps.

TRUMP

 

Hurrah! A Trump supporter celebrates as election returns come in at Trump's election night rally in Manhattan, New York. Photograph: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

Trump House: Supporters of Donald Trump rally in front of the White House in Washington. Photograph: Joshua Roberts/Reuters

Hugs are in order: Trump supporters embrace as they watch election returns come in at Trump's election night rally in Manhattan, New York. Photograph: Mike Segar/Reuters

Trump triumphs! A supporter holds up a sign in support of President-elect Donald Trump during the election night event at the New York Hilton Midtown in New York City. Photograph: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Clap for winners! Residents celebrate Donald Trump's victory in Melania's hometown of Sevnica, Slovenia. Photograph: Srdjan Zivulovic/Reuters

Top of the world! A man leans out of a Hummer shouting words in support of US Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump while driving through Times Square in New York. Photograph: Mark Kauzlarich/Reuters

Party all the night! People cheer as voting results come in at Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump's election night event at the New York Hilton Midtown  in New York City. Photograph: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Accept this! 'Women for Trump': President-elect Donald Trump's female supporters cheer. Photograph: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Maker America great again! An attendee holds up signs in support of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump during the election night event. Photograph: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

CLINTON
 

Oh no! Not again: Supporters of US Democratic Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton react as a state is called in favour of her opponent, Donald Trump, during a watch party for the US presidential election. Photograph: Jason Reed/Reuters

Tears don't stop: A supporter of Hillary Clinton watches and waits at her election night rally in New York. Photograph: Carlos Barria/Reuters

No Wonder tonight: American Democratic Party supporters, one in a Wonder Woman costume, react to the news that Donald Trump has won the state of Florida. Photograph: Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images

Disheartened! A supporter sits alone as others leave Democratic US presidential nominee Hillary Clinton's election night rally in New York. Photograph: Carlos Barria/Reuters

Heartbreak! People watch the voting results at Clinton's election night event at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City. Photograph: John Moore/Getty Images

Sad face everywhere! Supporters of US Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton react at her election night rally in Manhattan, New York. Photograph: Lucy Nicholson/Reuters

What has just happened! Supporters of US Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton react at her election night rally in Manhattan, New York. Photograph: Lucy Nicholson/Reuters

Shocked! A woman cries outside Times Square after Donald Trump elected president of the United States. Photograph: Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Need a support! A Clinton supporter weeps at her election night rally in Manhattan, New York. Photograph: Lucy Nicholson/Reuters

