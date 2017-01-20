Look who showed up at Trump's inauguration

January 20, 2017 22:08 IST

A gaggle of past presidents, prominent Senators, and other famous and eminent personalities gathered at Capitol Hill for the swearing-in ceremony of Donald J Trump as the 45th President of the United States.

Here are some of the famous faces we caught in the crowds.

Hillary and Bill Clinton attend the inauguration ceremonie to swear in Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States at the US Capitol. Clinton, who lost to Trump, is sending a clear message about respecting the election process. "I'm here today to honor our democracy & its enduring values. I will never stop believing in our country & its future. #Inauguration", she tweeted before attending the ceremony. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

A little fun and play! Senators including John McCain and Bernie Sanders enjoy a light moment during the inauguration ceremony. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

George W Bush along with his wife also attended the ceremony and was seated next to the Clintons. Unfortunately, Bush Senior isn't present at the event, as he is hospitalised. Photograph: Rick Wilking/Reuters

Former US Vice President Dick Cheney and his wife Lynne arrive for the Presidential Inauguration of Donald Trump. Photograph: Saul Loeb/Pool/Reuters

Former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and former US President Jimmy Carter greet each other at the event. Photograph: Carlos Barria/Reuters

Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter arrive at inauguration ceremony. Carter was the 39th president of the United States and served from 1977 to 1981. Photograph: Carlos Barria/Reuter

