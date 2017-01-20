PHOTOS: Protesters in US rally against Trump presidency

Last updated on: January 20, 2017 20:42 IST

Thousands of anti-Trump protesters, including politicians and celebrities, have rallied in New York. Demonstrators also clashed with police outside the National Press Club in Washington, DC ahead of Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration.

Here’s a look at the protests sweeping the USA.

A protester gathers on the National Mall prior to US President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration. Photograph: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters

People hold signs at a protest against Donald Trump near Trump Tower in New York City. Photograph: Stephanie Keith/Reuters

Demonstrators hang a banner at North Bridge during a protest against the inauguration of Donald Trump as US President, in Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain. Photograph: Russell Cheyne/Reuters

An unfair comparison? Protesters compare Trump to Hitler in a protest in New York city. Photograph: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

People rally against US president-elect Donald Trump outside Trump International Hotel and Tower at Columbus Circle in Manhattan, New York. Photograph: Stephen Yang/Reuters

Thousands of people turned out in New York for a rally at the Trump International Hotel and Tower. Politicians, activities and celebrities were among the protesters, including Michael Moore and Alec Baldwin, who trotted out the Trump parody he performs on ''Saturday Night Live.'' Photograph: Stephen Yang/Reuters

Anti-Trump protesters clashed with police and were pepper-sprayed during a wild night in Washington DC. Following the pepper spraying, many protesters had to wash out their eyes and police detained a few anti-Trump supporters. Photograph: Patrick Smith/Getty Images



Hollywood legend Cher and actor Mark Ruffalo share the stage at a protest against US President-elect Donald Trump outside the Trump International Hotel in New York City. Photograph: Stephanie Keith/Reuters

Robert DeNiro, who was also present at the protest, read mean tweets about the president-elect, adding that he thinks Trump is "a bad example of this country and this city." Photograph: Stephanie Keith/Reuters

People rally against Trump outside Trump International Hotel and Tower at Columbus Circle in Manhattan. Photograph: Stephen Yang/Reuters

At the protests, people chanted chanted "No Trump! No KKK, no fascist USA!". Photograph: Mark Wilson/Getty Images

People hold signs of 'No!' as they listen to speakers at an anti-Trump rally and protest. Photograph: John Moore/Getty Images

'Fight Trump every day' and 'justice and civil rights for all' read placards at the rally. Photograph: John Moore/Getty Images

A protest group known as Disrupt J20 has vowed to stage demonstrations at each of 12 security checkpoints and block access to the festivities on the grassy National Mall. Photograph: John Moore/Getty Images