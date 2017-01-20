The era of Trump begins: Quick takes

Last updated on: January 21, 2017 00:15 IST

Here's the latest from the inauguration day of Donald Trump as the 45th President of the United States.

Modi tweets wishes to President Trump

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Donald Trump on assuming office as the 45th President of the United States, and extended his best wishes to him in leading USA to "greater achievements" in the coming years.

"Strength of the India-USA strategic partnership lies in our shared values and common interests," the Prime Minister said in a series of tweets.

He further said that he was looking forward to working with President Trump to further deepen India-US ties and realise the full potential of the cooperation between the two nations.

Donald Trump sworn-in as US President





Donald Trump has been sworn-in as the 45th President of the United States, taking over the reins from Barack Obama amid expectations of radical change in policies and apprehension at home and abroad.

Trump, 70, took the oath of office in front of about 800,000 people who braved chilly weather to gather on the National Mall in the center of the capital to celebrate the rank political outsider, who defied all odds to defeat political heavyweight Hillary Clinton in the November polls.

Trump placed his hand on Abraham Lincoln's bible, recited the oath of office on the steps of the Capitol to become arguably the most powerful man on earth. He was administered the oath of office by Chief Justice John Roberts.

Mike Pence was sworn-in as the Vice President of the US. He took the oath of office before Trump.

Trump chooses mother's and Lincoln's Bibles for swearing-in





The act of choosing an inaugural Bible -- or Bibles -- by the elected president has become very symbolic in the country.

On Wednesday, President-elect Donald Trump announced his choices: a Bible his mother gifted him in 1955 when he graduated from Presbyterian Sunday school and the one president Abraham Lincoln used at his inauguration, reports The Washington Post.

Explaining the selection, Presidential Inauguration Committee chairman Tom Barrack said in a statement, "In his first inaugural address, President Lincoln appealed to the 'better angels of our nature. As he takes the same oath of office 156 years later, President-elect Trump is humbled to place his hand on Bibles that hold special meaning both to his family and to our country."

The last, and only other president since Lincoln, to use the Lincoln Bible was Obama, both in 2009 and 2013.

As for other presidents, Franklin Delano Roosevelt used his family's Bible, written in Dutch and printed in 1686. John F. Kennedy, the first Catholic elected to the White House, chose a Douay Bible.

Trump's second Bible selection references his Presbyterian upbringing in Jamaica, Queens, in New York City. His mother gave it to him on June 12, 1955, upon his graduation from Sunday Church Primary School at First Presbyterian Church on Children's Day.

White House staff present Obama two flags





The White House resident staff, those who would stay even after the change of its occupants, today presented the outgoing US President Barack Obama and the First Lady Michelle two flags that were flown over this building on the first and last days of his presidency.

"White House Residence staff have presented the President and the First Lady with two flags that have been flown over the White House: one flown on the first day of the Presidency and one flown the morning of the last day of the Presidency," a senior White House official said.

Obama, the 44th President of the US, created history on January 20, 2009 when he became the first non-White and the first African-American to be sworn in as the US President.

He was re-elected in 2012 and sworn in the second term on January 20, 2013.

Obama and Michelle tweet one final time





Promising to be "right there" with the United States citizens at every step, Barack Obama in his final tweet as the 44th US President thanked his countrymen, saying serving them was the "honour of his life".

"It's been the honour of my life to serve you. You made me a better leader and a better man," Obama said in a tweet before he left the Oval Office to welcome his successor Donald Trump at the White House.

"I won't stop; I'll be right there with you as a citizen, inspired by your voices of truth and justice, good humour, and love," the 55-year-old said in another tweet.

"As we look forward, I want our first steps to reflect what matters most to you. Share your thoughts with me," he said asking people to connect with him through his personal webpage.

"I'm still asking you to believe - not in my ability to bring about change, but in yours. I believe in change because I believe in you," Obama said.

After Trump is sworn in as the 45th President of the United States, the official twitter account of the US President would be in the possession of the new President.

Obama's tweets as President would transit over to @POTUS44.

The First Lady Michelle Obama also posted a brief video on her tweeter feed "taking it in one last walk through the People's House" as she is seen walking with the First Dogs.

"For future updates from Mrs Obama, be sure to follow @MichelleObama," she wrote. "Being your First Lady has been the honour of a lifetime. From the bottom of my heart, thank you," she said in her final pinned tweet signed as "mo" which stands for Michelle Obama.

Trump teas with Obamas at the White House

IMAGE: Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama greet US President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania for tea before the inauguration at the White House in Washington, DC. Photograph: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

Outgoing President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle warmly welcomed Donald Trump and his wife Melania at the White House just hours before the swearing-in of the 45th President of the US.

Trump’s motorcade arrived at the White House where the Obamas were waiting to welcome them. As Trump’s car stopped in the driveway, he gave a thumbs-up to the Obamas waiting on top of the stairs in the porch.

“President-elect”, Obama said to Trump as he got out of the car.

As the Obamas warmly greeted the Trumps, the outgoing President asked his successor, “How are you, How was Church,” referring to the church service that the Trumps attended earlier in the morning before arriving at the White House.

Giving an embrace to Melania, Obama said, “So nice to see you.”

IMAGE: What's in the box! Melania trumps Michelle a gift. Photograph: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

Melania also presented to Michelle a Tiffany gift, one of the most expensive fine jewellery brands in the world.

As the four prepared to stand for an official photo, Obama remarked to Trump “Now you get used to the protocol.”

Obama briefly stepped inside to hand the gift to one of his aides and came back as the four posed for the waiting photographers.

The Obamas then walked the Trumps inside the White House, where the presidential couples will have tea before leaving together for the US Capitol where Trump will be sworn-in as the president.

Trump attends Church service





Kicking-off the official engagements ahead of his inauguration, US President-elect Donald Trump and his family attended a Church Service in Washington.

Trump, his wife Melania, his daughter Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner, his sons Don and Eric and their wives arrived at the St John’s Church for a service. Rev Robert Jeffress preached to Trump at the Church service.

The Trumps will go to the White House where the Obamas will welcome the incoming President and have tea with him.

Following the meeting with Obama, Trump and his entourage will then head to the Capitol for the inauguration festivities and pageantry before being sworn-in as the 45th President of the US around noon. Trump will be administered the oath of office by Chief Justice John Roberts.

After the swearing-in, the Obamas will depart for California, while Trump and his family will head for the inauguration day parades and inaugural balls, part of the

pageantry that accompanies the swearing-in of the new leader of the most powerful country in the world.

Here's the first official portrait of the 45th President and Vice President Mike Pence







Nostalgia’s in the air

IMAGE: US President Barack Obama departs the Oval Office for the last time as president. Photograph: @cspan/Twitter

Outgoing US President Barack Obama said he felt nostalgic before leaving the Oval Office of the White House.

“Of course,” Obama said when a group of reporters asked if he felt nostalgic.

Walking past a group of reporters Obama was asked “how’s it going?”

When asked for any last words to the American people, he said “thank you.”

Obama was seen through the window leaving some papers on the Oval Office desk before he came out.

Thereafter, he was followed down to colonnade toward the White House by Vice President Joe Biden and wife Jill Biden, as well as other aides.