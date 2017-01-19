From Lincoln to Obama: A look at inaugurations past

Donald John Trump will be sworn in on January 20 as the 45th President of the United States.
It will be the 58th American Presidential inauguration -- a ceremony rich in tradition and history.
It's not cheap to be sworn in as leader of the free world.
Barack Obama's 2009 inauguration cost $170 million.
Trump's inauguration could cost about $200 million.
As the world prepares for President Trump, Roshneesh Kmaneck looks back at US Presidential inaugurations -- from James Buchanan in 1857 to Barack Obama in 2013.
Please click on the image for a high-resolution photograph
400 gallons of oysters were eaten at Buchanan's inaugural party.
Photograph: Library of Congress/Reuters
It was the first time that African Americans took part in the inaugural parade.
Photograph: Library of Congress/Reuters
McKinley's inauguration was the first recorded by a motion picture camera.
Photograph: Library of Congress/Reuters
Wilson's inauguration had quite a few event-crashers when members of the suffragette movement marched on Washington, DC.
Photograph: Library of Congress/Reuters
Harding's inauguration was the first to feature an automobile, used to transport the President-elect and outgoing President Wilson to and from the Capitol.
Photograph: Library of Congress/Reuters
Coolidge's second oath was administered by the only chief justice who was a former President, William Howard Taft.
Photograph: Library of Congress/Reuters
At the end of the year, the Roaring Twenties would come to an end and the Great Depression would begin.
Photograph: Library of Congress/Reuters
During FDR's second inauguration no Bible was available to take the oath. A policeman offered his to cover for the mistake.
Photograph: Library of Congress/Reuters
And it was here that America became highly aware of how influence and status are part of fashion.
Jacqueline Kennedy helped design her own outfit with designer Ethel Frankau of the Bergdorf Custom Salon. The outfit included an exterior cape.
Photograph: Library of Congress/Reuters
Rosalynn Carter's gold-trimmed dress was the same she wore to her husband's inauguration when he was sworn in as Georgia's governor six years earlier, designed by Mary Matisse.
Photograph: Marion S Trikosko/White House Photo/Library of Congress/Reuters
The reason: The Great Gipper's inauguration in 1985 has been the coldest to date -- a miserable -7 degree Celsius.
Photograph: Ronald Reagan Presidential Library/Reuters
A whopping 14 balls were held in William Jefferson Clinton's honour after he was elected President.
In 1997, his second inauguration was the first to be broadcast live on the Internet.
Photograph: Reuters
Bush, the 43rd President, was the second father and son to be President -- his Pappy, George Herbert Walker Bush, was the 41st President.
John Adams and John Qunciy Adams, the second and sixth Presidents, were the other father and son Presidents.
Photograph: Reuters
A record 1.8 million people attended the inauguration -- the largest number to date.
Photograph: Chuck Kennedy/Reuters
Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters
this
Comment
article