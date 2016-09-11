rediff.com

9/11: The day America won't forget

9/11: The day America won't forget

Last updated on: September 11, 2016 12:58 IST

Fifteen years ago on September 11, 19 terrorists hijacked four passenger planes and drove two into New York City's World Trade Center and a third one into the Pentagon outside Washington. The fourth jetliner crashed onto an empty field in Pennsylvania.

In the end, the terrorists had killed nearly 3,000 people in what was to be the deadliest terrorist attack on American soil.

On Sunday, a resilient United States looks to the future while reminiscing about the days gone by.

To revisit that tragic day, Rediff.com pulled out some of its best stories from the archives, which are being showcased below. Scroll down to read.

