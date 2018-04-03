Terrorists barge into house and abduct man in Jammu and Kashmir

April 03, 2018 11:16 IST

The terrorists had killed Farooq Ahmad’s son last year.

IMAGE: The house in which the terrorists of Lashkar-e-Tayiba barged into. Photograph: ANI/Twitter

Terrorists abducted a civilian and injured three of his relatives in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Tuesday.

Suspected terrorists of Lashkar-e-Tayiba barged into the house of one Farooq Ahmad Parray at Hajin in Bandipora district on Monday night and opened fire on inmates, a police spokesman said.

“The terrorists used knives to cause grievous injuries to wife, daughter and brother of Farooq,” he said.

The terrorists also abducted Muntazir Ahmad Parray, son-in-law of the house owner from there, the spokesman said.

“Efforts are on by the police to trace out the abducted person," he added.

The injured persons have been shifted to a hospital for treatment.

The spokesman said the terrorists had killed Farooq Ahmad’s son last year.

“Muzzafar Ahmad Parrey was killed ruthlessly by terrorists last summer. He was first decapitated and then the body was thrown into the river,” he added.

Pakistan shells forward posts along LoC in Poonch

Meanwhile, the Pakistan army on Tuesday targeted forward posts along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district with mortar shells.

The Indian Army effectively retaliated.

An army officer said, “Pakistan army initiated unprovoked and indiscriminate firing from 0700 hours along the Line of Control in Krishna Ghati sector using small arms, automatics and mortars.”

The Indian Army retaliated strongly, effectively and proportionately to the unprovoked ceasefire violation, he said.

Pakistani troops have violated the ceasefire along the LoC and the IB over 650 times this year.