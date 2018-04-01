8 terrorists, including top commanders, killed in 3 encounters in Kashmir

April 01, 2018 11:16 IST

In a huge success for security forces, eight terrorists, including top 'commanders', were killed on Sunday, while one ultra surrendered in three separate encounters in south Kashmir, police said.

While one terrorist was killed and another surrendered before forces in Anantnag district, seven ultras were killed in a gunbattle in Shopian district where another encounter is going on at a second place.

Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police S P Vaid confirmed the killing of eight terrorists.

“One terrorist killed in Dialgam Anantnag after efforts of his family/ J&K Police failed to surrender, one caught alive. In Draggad Shopian 7 (seven) bodies of terrorists recovered including top commanders,” he said in a Tweet.

Vaid said the third encounter was on in Kachdoora area of Shopian where some civilians were trapped.

“Encounter also going on in Kachdoora Shopian, some civilian trapped efforts to rescue them on,” the DGP said.

A police official, while giving details of the operations, said security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Dragad area of Shopian on Sunday morning following specific input regarding presence of terrorists in the area.

He said as the searches were being conducted, the hiding terrorists fired upon the forces, triggering an encounter.

In the ensuing gunfight, seven terrorists were killed, the official said.

He said the identity and group affiliation of the slain terrorists is being ascertained.

The operation is on and further details are awaited, the official said.

In another operation in Kachdoora Shopian, the official said, the gunfight is currently on.

He said the operation in its advanced stage and more details would follow.

Earlier this morning, a terrorist was killed while another surrendered before forces in Anantnag, the official said.

He said based on specific input regarding presence of terrorists, security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Peth Dialgam area of Anantnag in the early hours.

He said as the search started and the location of terrorists was zeroed in, security forces made repeated requests on loud speaker asking them to surrender, as per the standard operating procedure.

On this, the official said, one of the terrorists (name withheld) came out of the house and surrendered before forces.

He has been taken into custody, the official said, adding, his family also helped the police in motivating him to come out of the house and surrender.

The other terroris did not surrender and instead resorted to firing on forces which was retaliated and in which he was killed, the official said.

The slain terrorist was identified as Rouf Khanday, the official said, adding he had gone missing early this year and his gun-wielding photograph had come on social media in last week of March.

His body has been handed over to the family for last rites.

Both terrorists were part of the outlawed terror organisation Hizbul Mujahideen, the official said.

