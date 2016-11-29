rediff.com

Sonia Gandhi admitted to hospital

November 29, 2016 15:44 IST

Congress president Sonia Gandhi was on Tuesday admitted to a hospital in New Delhi following a viral infection.

“The Congress President has been admitted to a hospital following viral fever. She will be discharged within two days. She will resume her Parliament duty soon. There is no cause for worry,” Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said.

Sources said that 69-year-old Gandhi was down with viral fever and doctors advised her to be under medical supervision.

She will also undergo some tests at Sir Gangaram hospital, they said.

Gandhi had to cut short her roadshow in Varanasi in August after she fell ill and had to be hospitalised.

