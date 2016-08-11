Sonia Gandhi running fever, hospital stay extended

August 11, 2016 20:28 IST

Congress President Sonia Gandhi, undergoing treatment at a private hospital for the last nine days after after taking ill during a roadshow in Varanasi, is running fever and doctors have advised her to extend her stay by a few days.

Doctors at Sir Ganga Ram hospital, where she was admitted on August 3 with fever, dehydration and a shoulder injury, said 69-year-old Gandhi still has mild fever which delayed her discharge.

"Today morning, a team of doctors has examined Mrs Gandhi. They have advised her to remain in hospital on account of fever due to infection in the body. She is on antibiotics and is showing signs of improvement from the infection," said Dr DS Rana, Chairman of Board of Management of the hospital.

Gandhi was admitted under the care of Dr Arup Basu, Senior Consultant at Department of Pulmonology and Chest Medicine of the hospital.

She underwent a surgery on her left shoulder on August 3 and doctors said she almost recovered from the injury.

Gandhi was shifted to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital from the Army Research and Referral Hospital, where she was rushed soon after her arrival from Varanasi around midnight of August 2.

The Congress president had to cut short her roadshow in Varanasi after she was taken ill. She had fractured her left shoulder during the roadshow.