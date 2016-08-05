Sonia Gandhi out of ICU, steadily recuperating

August 05, 2016 18:41 IST

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi was making steady progress, two days after she underwent a surgery to repair a shoulder injury, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, where she has been admitted, said on Friday.

‘Mrs Sonia Gandhi has been shifted out of the ICU (intensive care unit) and is making steady progress in the hospital.

‘She was admitted under Dr Arup Basu and his team from Department of Pulmonology and has been operated for a shoulder injury by a team of Dr Sanjay Desai from Mumbai and Dr Prateek Gupta, Orthopedic Consultant from Sir Ganga Ram Hospital,’ according to a health bulletin issued by Dr D S Rana, chairman (Board of Management) of the hospital.

Gandhi, 69, was shifted to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on Wednesday from the Army Research and Referral Hospital, where she was rushed soon after her arrival from Varanasi around midnight on Tuesday.

She had to cut short her roadshow in Varanasi after she was taken ill. She had fractured her left shoulder during the roadshow.

The Congress president was shifted out of the ICU on Thursday.

A number of senior Congress leaders visited her at the hospital, including Sheila Dikshit and Raj Babbar.

Sources said the operation on her shoulder on Wednesday night lasted for nearly two hours.

They said she is likely to remain at the hospital for at least five days and will need physiotherapy.