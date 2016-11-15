When Sonia Gandhi left museum staff dumb-struck

November 15, 2016 23:52 IST

An ethnography museum in South Goa had a surprise visitor, when Congress president Sonia Gandhi walked-in without much security and prior information.

Gandhi walked into Goa Chitra, in South Goa’s Benaulim village, about 40 kilometre from Panaji, on Monday evening around 4 pmand spent around 40 minutes there, founder of the museum, Victor Hugo Gomes said.

She was on a private visit to Goa.

“Yesterday morning, security staff of a starred hotel came to purchase the entry tickets and said that some special guest is going to visit. They never told that she is going to come,” he said.

Gomes said she was taken around by a guide who explained her about the various artefacts put up on display at the museum.

“She took interest in all the artefacts and was there for around 40 minutes. She saw the entire place and also inquired whether this is government or private initiative,” he said.

Gomes said that there was no “VVIP fanfare” around her during her visit.

“That is the kind of respect a cultural centre should get,” he added.

A restorer by profession, Gomes, said during the recently held BRICS several heads of the State came to the Benaulim village (which hosted the event) but none visited the museum.

“I am very happy that Sonia Gandhi showed interest in such a cultural centre,” he said, recalling how former Union minister Kumari Selja too had paid the visit to the museum in the past without airing about her VVIP status.