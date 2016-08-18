2 days after discharge, Sonia Gandhi back in hospital

Last updated on: August 18, 2016 14:46 IST

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi has been admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital again for a medical check-up, two days after she was discharged following treatment for illness and a shoulder injury.

She had visited the hospital on Wednesday for removal of her stitches from the surgery. Sources, however, on Thursday said she was admitted again last evening, for "routine" medical check-up.

"At the time of her discharge from the hospital last week, doctors had said that she was likely to revisit the hospital for further evaluation of her condition. So, she is here for that," a hospital source said.

"She is likely to stay at the hospital for a couple of days," the source said. Party sources also said she has been admitted again, and will be there for couple of days for a medical check-up.

The 69-year-old leader was admitted to the hospital on August 3 after being taken ill during a roadshow in Varanasi. She was discharged on August 14 and doctors treating her at the hospital had then said she had recovered from her illness and injury to the left shoulder and was stable.

"Mrs Gandhi is likely to visit the hospital for further evaluation of her condition in the coming week," D S Rana, Chairman of Board of Management of the hospital, had said the day she was discharged.

Gandhi was admitted under the care of Arup Basu, senior consultant, Department of Pulmonology and Chest Medicine and his team.

She was operated upon for a shoulder injury by Prateek Gupta, senior consultant and his team from Department of Orthopaedics and Sanjay Desai from Mumbai.

The Congress chief was shifted to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital from the Army Research and Referral Hospital, where she was rushed soon after her arrival from Varanasi around midnight of August 2.