PHOTOS: World stretches and twists for Yoga day

Last updated on: June 21, 2018 14:04 IST

From the iconic Eiffel Tower in Paris to Twin Towers in Malaysia, the fourth edition of International Day of Yoga was observed across the world with people striking asanas en masse in yoga and meditation sessions.

Here are some of the glimpses from around the world.

IMAGE: Commuters perform yoga in a local train in Mumbai. Photograph: Mitesh Bhuvad/PTI Photo

IMAGE: People gather for an open-air yoga session near the Eiffel tower in Paris, France. Photograph: @IndianDiplomacy/Twitter

IMAGE: People perform yoga in front of Egypt's iconic Great Pyramid. Photograph: @IndianDiplomacy/Twitter

IMAGE: Yoga enthusiasts perform yoga outside United Nations headquarters, in New York, United States. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: People perform yoga in front of Twin Towers in Malaysia. Photograph: @IndianDiplomacy/Twitter

IMAGE: People perform yoga at Longfu Temple in China. Photograph: @IndianDiplomacy/Twitter

IMAGE: Yoga enthusiasts participate in a mass yoga session at Red Fort in New Delhi. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Police personnel perform yoga at Marine Drive promenade in Mumbai. Photograph: Mitesh Bhuvad/PTI Photo

IMAGE: Yoga enthusiasts wear noise cancelling earphone as they perform yoga in Maharashtra's Thane. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: A young yoga enthusiast shows garbhasana during the celebration of the 4th International Day of Yoga at Lodi Gardens in New Delhi. Photograph: Atul Yadav/PTI Photo