Yoga@19,000 feet! How Indian women army officers set a new record

June 13, 2018 14:30 IST

A team of nine women officers set a new world record of performing yoga at the highest altitude in the Himalayas.

Ahead of International Yoga Day, a team of nine women officers of the Indian Army scaled Bhagirathi-II peak in Uttarakhand and performed yoga at a height of 19,022 ft on way to the summit.

The mountaineering expedition was carried out under the guidance of colonel Omender K Pawar.

Col Pawar claimed it was a record in itself as the team consisting of nine women officers did not just summit the peak on May 29 but also performed yoga at the camp at a height of 19,022 feet.

They set a new world record of performing yoga at the highest altitude, breaking the previous World record of Yoga at 18,800 ft in Siachen Glacier area (as per Limca Book of Records) which also stands in the name of the Indian Army, Col Pawar said.

The mountaineering expedition was conducted between May 14 and June 11, 2018.

He claimed it was the first-ever team of women doing yoga at such an altitude anywhere in the world.

Check out these pictures from the expedition:

On May 29, a group of nine women officers from Indian Army performed yoga at a height of 19,022 ft on Bhagirathi peak in the Himalayas.



Photographs: Kind courtesy ADG PI- Indian Army/Twitter

What an achievement! Salute to women power.