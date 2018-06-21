rediff.com

From the skies to the seas, Armed Forces celebrate Yoga Day

Last updated on: June 21, 2018 11:46 IST

Members of Indian Armed Forces on Thursday morning celebrated the fourth International Yoga Day in some the most difficult terrains.

Spectacular pictures showed the Armed Forces practising yoga asanas in desert, river and on naval ships.

Take a look.

Instructors from the Paratroopers Training School of the Indian Air Force perform asanas 15,000 feet above. Photograph: @IAF_MCC/Twitter
 

Navy officials perform yoga on the Indian Navys submarine INS Sindhuratna in Mumbai. Photograph: Shashank Parade/PTI Photo

Naval personnel do yoga on the flight deck of INS Viraat, an Indian Navy decommissioned aircraft carrier. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Indo-Tibetan Border Police personnel perform asanas on the Himalayas. Photograph: @ITBP_official/Twitter

The ITBP personnel braved the cold weather to do yoga on the mountains. Photograph: @ITBP_official/Twitterm

Indian Naval Ships Shakti and Kamorta of the Indian Navy's Eastern fleet, presently on a deployment in western Pacific ocean and south east Asia, practice Yoga. Photograph: ANI/Twitter
