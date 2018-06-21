rediff.com

Netas roll out mats for Yoga Day

Netas roll out mats for Yoga Day

June 21, 2018 10:52 IST

Lead by example… that’s the adage our netas followed on Thursday as several of them took to performing various asanas across the country to mark the country’s fourth Yoga Day.

Here’s a look at some of them.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal follows in PM Modi's footsteps. He practises yoga at a programme organised in Noida. Photograph: @PIB_India/Twitter
 

"Yoga is an Integral part of our lives. Happy to see the people from across the globe showing tremendous enthusiasm for yoga and fitness," tweeted Union Health Minister J P Nadda as he participated in the Yoga Day celebrations at Ridge Ground in Shimla. Photograph: @JPNadda/Twitter

HRD Minister bends and twists during Yoga Day celebrations in Mumbai. Photograph: @PIB_India/Twitter

Culture Minister Mahesh Sharma does some breathing exercises at Shahid Minar in Kolkata. Photograph: @PIB_India/Twitter

Former PM of India H D Deve Gowda practises yoga at his home. Photograph: ANI/Twitter

Union Minister Smriti Irani after participating in a Yoga Day event in Chandigarh said, "I thank people for participating in big numbers." Photograph: ANI/Twitter
