PHOTOS: Thousands tune in for the royal wedding

May 19, 2018 22:30 IST

Thousands of revellers streamed into the town of Windsor, trying to capture their own little piece of the extravaganza that is the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on Saturday.

Well-wishers flew in from all over the world to get a glimpse of the bride and groom. Some enthusiasts even camped out for six days to get a prime spot to view the newlyweds.

Here are some of the royal fans celebrating!

Spectators attend the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle. Photograph: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

This royal fan wears his love on his sleeve, or should we say on his eyes, and his head. Photograph: Jack Taylor/Getty Images

Royal fan Rachael Carter-Eagleton raises a glass of champagne to the couple on their wedding day. Photograph: Jack Taylor/Getty Images

According to reports, there were over 100,000 people around Windsor, hoping to catch a glimpse of Harry and Meghan. Photograph: Eamonn M McCormack/Getty Images

British tourists watch Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding on a television at a restaurant in the British overseas territory of Gibraltar. Photograph: Jon Nazca/Reuters

Claire Sparks and Barbara McKenney partake in a viewing party of the broadcast of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding at the Princess of Wales Theatre in Toronto, Ontario. Photograph: Fred Thornhill/Reuters

A royal superfan dyes her hair the colours of the Union Jack. Photograph: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

People hold a sign, congratulating the newlywed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Photograph: Dylan Martinez/Reuters

Kisses galore! After Harry and Meghan had a kiss on the steps of Windsor Castle, Giselle Noguera and Trevor Van Petten also kissed during a watching party for the wedding at the Cat & Fiddle pub in Hollywood, Los Angeles. Photograph: Lucy Nicholson/Reuters

A man dressed as a town crier can't hold in his excitement. Photograph: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Kensington Palace, later, thanked fans who had come out to partake in the celebrations. Photograph: Jack Taylor/Getty Images