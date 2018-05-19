When George and Charlotte stole the show at royal wedding

May 19, 2018 20:20 IST

It may have been Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s big day, but all eyes were on Harry’s four-year-old nephew, Prince George, and three-year-old niece, Princess Charlotte, as they took on the important roles of page boy and bridesmaid at the royal wedding on Saturday.

IMAGE: Prince William with four-year-old son George leave St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle after the wedding in Windsor. Photograph: Andrew Matthews/Reuters

The brother-sister-duo arrived at the ceremony with their mother Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton and other members of the bridal party.

Kate helped the little ones in, holding hands with Charlotte and another bridesmaid as they made their way up the stairs of St George’s Chapel.

IMAGE: Don't they make a cute family? Prince William, Kate and children are all smiles as they leave after the wedding. Newborn Prince Louis was left at home. Photograph: Andrew Matthews/Getty Images

Charlotte, one of Meghan’s bridesmaids, was just caught being her cute self and waving as Prince Harry and Meghan departed from the church.

Charlotte even reprised her over-the-shoulder wave from when she arrived at St Mary’s Hospital on April 23 to visit her new baby brother, Prince Louis.

IMAGE: What are you doing there Charlotte? Being cute and herself obviously! Photograph: Jane Barlow/Reuters

Bridesmaid Charlotte wore a white dress with a white flower crown while page boy George was outfitted in black and red. Their baby brother, Prince Louis, was left at home.

The bridal party held hands as they proceeded down the aisle behind Meghan, escorted by Prince Charles.

IMAGE: Prince George looks cute as ever as he along with his parents drive away from the chapel. Photograph: Gareth Fuller/Reuters

George and Charlotte were 10 kids tapped for the event.