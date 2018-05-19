Markle Sparkles! Meghan stuns in Givenchy gown

May 19, 2018 19:09 IST

“You look amazing,” was what Prince Harry said when he first saw Meghan Markle walk down the aisle.

And we agree with Harry… Meghan Markle sparkled!

Here are all the details about Meghan’s dress.

Meghan Markle's white bridal gown was designed by Givenchy's Clare Waight Keller after months of speculation linking her to other designers, such as Erdem, and moved her groom to tears in the stunning classic creation. Photograph: Ben Birchall/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Markle chose Waight Keller for her timeless and elegant aesthetic, impeccable tailoring, and relaxed demeanour and wanted to highlight the success of a leading British talent who has now served as the creative head of three globally influential fashion houses – Pringle of Scotland, Chloé, and now Givenchy. Photograph: Andrew Matthews/Reuters

The gown chosen by Meghan was very reminiscent of an Audrey Hepburn style as opposed to a beaded number. The dress had slim three-quarter sleeves and a boat-shaped neckline. The look was completed by a Cartier bracelet and earrings. Photograph: Andrew Matthews/Reuters

The veil of Meghan’s dress represents the distinctive flora of each Commonwealth country united in one spectacular floral composition. India’s Lotus, Pakistan’s Jasmine and Bangladesh’s White Water Lily were part of Meghan’s five-metres long silk tulle veil which had selection of flora distinctive from every member state of the Commonwealth. Photograph: Andrew Matthews/Reuters

The veil is made from silk tulle with a trim of hand-embroidered flowers in silk threads and organza. Meghan’s dress also had a 5-metre-long train. Photograph: Andrew Matthews/Reuters

In a statement, Waight Keller said: 'It has been an immensely rewarding experience to get to know Meghan on a personal level, one I will forever carry with me. The House of Givenchy joins me in wishing her and Prince Harry every wish of happiness in their future.' Photograph: Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images