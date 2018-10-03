PHOTOS: The wonderfully weird around us

October 03, 2018 09:03 IST

The strangest images you will see today!

A goat stands on a woman's back during a party in Los Angeles, California. Photograph: Reuters TV

Tristan Robertson-Eyes, aged 7, plays with Elasti Plasti at the launch of Hamleys top Christmas toys, in London, Britain. Photograph: Peter Nicholls/Reuters

Nigel Farage condoms are sold on a stall during the UKIP party conference in Birmingham, Britain. Photograph: Darren Staples/Reuters

Visitors take a closer look at the world's most expensive shoes at the Burj Al Arab hotel in Dubai, UAE. Photograph: Satish Kumar/Reuters

Thomas Bjorn poses with the largest ever replica Ryder Cup trophy made entirely from LEGO bricks, crafted by the LEGO Group to honour the first Danish European Team captain ahead of the 42nd Ryder Cup at Le Golf National, Paris. Photograph: Thierry Chesnot/Getty Images for LEGO Group

A woman poses for a selfie with Hercules Selfie an artwork by Emre Yusufi on display at Contemporary Istanbul. The art festival this year shows more than 650 artists, 80 art galleries and displays more than 2000 pieces of work attracting art enthusiasts from all over the country. Photograph: Chris McGrath/Getty Images

July gestures next to her boyfriend Jason Schaller while they are suspended from hooks pierced through their skins by professional body artist Wei Yilaien at a bar in Shanghai. Photograph: Aly Song/Reuters