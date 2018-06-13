rediff.com

The odd, odd world we live in!

June 13, 2018 08:30 IST

These images prove we live in a wonderfully weird world. 

Julien Voeltzel (right), Jordan Lourdel (centre) and Bastien Fray, competitors in the French 2018 beards championship, freestyle category, pose prior to the judging in Paris. Photograph: Philippe Wojazer/Reuters
 

Men carry their wives over a water obstacle while racing in the Wife Carrying competititon to mark the City Day in Krasnoyarsk, Russia. Photograph: Ilya Naymushin/Reuters

A paticipant covered in coloured powder takes part in the Colour Run in Kiev, Ukraine. Photograph: Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters

A couple takes a bath in the water containing the basic ingredients of beer (malt, hops and yeast) as they drink an Alhambra beer in a Beer Spa in Granada, Spain. Photograph: Jon Nazca/Reuters

Bicyclists ride into the Main River during an organised protest action in Frankfurt, Germany. The cyclists were seeking support for an eight-point set of measures to make Frankfurt more bicycle-friendly and less dangerous. Photograph: Thomas Lohnes/Getty Images

Two elderly people sit on a bench as they look at a happy face design on a parascending during a sunny day in Nice, France. Photograph: Eric Gaillard/Reuters

Schoolchildren play bumper ball, the game involving strapping football players into giant inflatable balls, at a sports facility in Moscow, Russia. Photograph: Tatyana Makeyeva/Reuters

Dancers participate in a "Bodies in Urban Spaces" event choreographed by Austrian artist Willi Dorner as part of the Israel Festival, in Jerusalem. Photograph: Ronen Zvulun/Reuters
