Inside the 2018 Chelsea Flower Show

Spring is here and the flowers are in full bloom.

Welcome to the Chelsea Flower Show, held from May 22 to May 26. This year, the theme was ‘Summer of Love’, inspired by the Royal Wedding and the 1960s/70s cultural revolution.

Here are colourful and cheery scenes from this year’s grand garden party.

Dancers perform within The David Harber and Savills Garden at the Chelsea Flower Show. According to the RHS website, the metal structure represents a wormhole through time, while the different garden elements illustrate humanity's evolving relationship with the environment. Photograph: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

A Chelsea Pensioner poses near British-born, Philippines-based artist James Doran-Webb's driftwood sculptures of rearing horses. Photograph: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

World-champion free-diver Tanya Streeter poses at The Pearlfisher Garden while wearing a dress designed by BA Fashion and Textiles students from The University of Brighton. Made out of 1,000 recycled water bottles, the walls of the Pearlfisher Garden are meant to represent the amount of plastic regularly entering the world's oceans. The tally? Nine million tonne — every single year. Photograph: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

A floral display shaped like a bus with a mention to the Duke and Duschess of Sussex. The floral show is also a competition that is entered by various Chelsea retailers, restaurants and hotels with entries being judged by an expert panel. Photograph: Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images

A large heart shaped floral display on the street during the Chelsea in Bloom floral art show. Photograph: Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images

The Queen Bee is here! Queen Elizabeth II admires roses at the Peter Beales display. A well-known fan of gardens, the Queen revealed in 2017 that her favourite flower is actually the Primrose. Photograph: Richard Pohle/WPA Pool/Getty Images

A man photographs a gladioli display at the floral show. Photograph: Toby Melville/Reuters

A woman makes adjustments to a floral display based on thrones and chairs at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show in London. Photograph: Toby Melville/Reuters

A Chelsea Pensioner views Viola on display. Photograph: Toby Melville/Reuters

A visitor snaps a picture of a colourful floral display. Photograph: Toby Melville/Reuters

A display of Cacti at the flower show. Photograph: Toby Melville/Reuters

A worker adjusts an Empire Windrush themed display. Photograph: Simon Dawson/Reuters

A worker adjusts chrysanthemums on a display as he prepares for the RHS Chelsea Flower Show in London. Photograph: Simon Dawson/Reuters

A worker adds flowers to a display as she preps for the show. Photograph: Simon Dawson/Reuters