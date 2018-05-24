PHOTOS: The wonderfully weird world around us!

These images prove we live in a mad, mad world.
A participant of the Wave and Goth festival seen in a Park in Leipzig, Germany. Photograph: Axel Schmidt/Reuters
Couples take part in a kissing competition held inside a shopping mall in Taiyuan, Shanxi province, China, to mark the date 520, which is phonetically similar to "I love you" in Chinese. Photograph: Stringer/Reuters
Female alpaca Juliette with a haircut depicting a soccer ball into its fur made by zoo keepers for the upcoming 2018 FIFA World Cup, stands in front of male alpaca Romeo inside an open-air enclosure at the Royev Ruchey zoo in the suburb of Krasnoyarsk, Russia. Photograph: Ilya Naymushin/Reuters
Participants make their way through an obstacle course during the Spartan Race in Beijing, China. Photograph: China Daily/Reuters
A boy looks at a six-metre tall luminescent puppet, operated by a total of ten performers, during a preview of Vivid Sydney, promoted as the world’s largest festival of light, music and ideas, in Sydney, Australia. Photograph: David Gray/Reuters
A performer takes part in the annual street parade, which is part of the Carnival of Cultures celebrating the multi-ethnic diversity of the city, in Berlin, Germany. Photograph: Hannibal Hanschke/Reuters
A man creates a large soap bubble in St James's Park, in central London, Britain. Photograph: Henry Nicholls/Reuters
A shelf display of Marmite spread with a redesigned label to celebrate the wedding of Britain's Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle is seen in Windsor, Britain. Photograph: Toby Melville/Reuters
