PHOTOS: The wonderfully weird world around us!

May 24, 2018 08:21 IST

These images prove we live in a mad, mad world.

A participant of the Wave and Goth festival seen in a Park in Leipzig, Germany. Photograph: Axel Schmidt/Reuters

Couples take part in a kissing competition held inside a shopping mall in Taiyuan, Shanxi province, China, to mark the date 520, which is phonetically similar to "I love you" in Chinese. Photograph: Stringer/Reuters

Female alpaca Juliette with a haircut depicting a soccer ball into its fur made by zoo keepers for the upcoming 2018 FIFA World Cup, stands in front of male alpaca Romeo inside an open-air enclosure at the Royev Ruchey zoo in the suburb of Krasnoyarsk, Russia. Photograph: Ilya Naymushin/Reuters

Participants make their way through an obstacle course during the Spartan Race in Beijing, China. Photograph: China Daily/Reuters

A boy looks at a six-metre tall luminescent puppet, operated by a total of ten performers, during a preview of Vivid Sydney, promoted as the world’s largest festival of light, music and ideas, in Sydney, Australia. Photograph: David Gray/Reuters

A performer takes part in the annual street parade, which is part of the Carnival of Cultures celebrating the multi-ethnic diversity of the city, in Berlin, Germany. Photograph: Hannibal Hanschke/Reuters

A man creates a large soap bubble in St James's Park, in central London, Britain. Photograph: Henry Nicholls/Reuters