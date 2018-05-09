Dogs battle it out at the 'Common Woof Games'

May 09, 2018 08:40 IST

Pooches great and small put their best paw forward at the Common Woof Games.

The Melbourne Dog Lovers Show -- running from May 4 to May 6 -- is celebrating the year of the dog by testing their speed, strength, agility, and endurance in a series of 11 events -- from high jump to hurdles, and barrel racing to basketball.

Strong Swimmer? A dog from Australia jumps into a pool of water as he competes in the Speed Retrieve event at the "Common Woof Games". Photograph: Scott Barbour/Getty Images

Taco, the boxer, shows off his energy as he jumps into the limelight. Photograph: Scott Barbour/Getty Images

Australian shepherds keep the country's flag flying high at the event. Photograph: Scott Barbour/Getty Images

He swerves left, then to his right! A pooch weaves in and out of poles at the event. Photograph: Scott Barbour/Getty Images

The Good Shepherd? A dog rounds up sheep as he competes in the Common Woof Games. Photograph: Scott Barbour/Getty Images

A few gray hair won't stop this canine. Photograph: Scott Barbour/Getty Images

As Taylor Swift sang, 'Shake it off'. Photograph: Scott Barbour/Getty Images