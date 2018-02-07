The odd, odd world we live in!

February 07, 2018 08:23 IST

Here are 10 photos that prove we live in an incredibly bizarre world.

A woman wearing a carnival costume attends the Flight of Angel in Saint Mark's Square in Venice, Italy. The theme for the 2018 edition of Venice Carnival is 'Playing' and will run from January 27 to February 13. Photograph: Awakening/Getty Images

Carmen Zander performs with a tiger during the Gala evening of the 42th Monte-Carlo International Circus Festival in Monaco. Photograph: Claude Paris/Reuters

A visitor looks at 3D-printed faces of what could be Chelsea Manning according to Manning's DNA in the installation "A Becoming Resemblance" by American artist Heather Dewey-Hagborg at the annual Transmediale art and digital culture show in Berlin, Germany. The thirty masks are derived from Chelsea Manning's DNA, smuggled out of prison when Manning, then Bradley, was serving time for passing classified information to WikiLeaks. Photograph: Sean Gallup/Getty Images

A person waits outside fashion show of designer Marina Hoermanseder at the Berlin Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2018 in Berlin, Germany. Photograph: Hannibal Hanschke/Reuters

A woman and her son look at fish at the Pets Festival in Lisbon, Portugal. Photograph: Rafael Marchante/Reuters

Artist Daria Marchenko attempts to adjust the lighting to properly capture a portrait of US President Donald Trump made of coins and casino tokens by herself and Daniel D Green in a classroom in New York, US. Photograph: Lucas Jackson/Reuters

Android robots are seen at the reception desk of Henn na Hotel Tokyo Ginza in Tokyo, Japan. Photograph: Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters

A dog is showed at the Pets Festival in Lisbon, Portugal. Photograph: Rafael Marchante/Reuters

A member of the "Pereplut" team of Belarus works on the ice sculpture called "Hooked up" during the annual international festival of snow and ice sculptures "The Magical Ice of Siberia" in Krasnoyarsk, Russia. Photograph: Ilya Naymushin/Reuters

A papier mache caricature depicting US President Donald Trump is pictured during preparations for the upcoming Rose Monday carnival parade in Mainz, Germany. Photograph: Ralph Orlowski/Reuters