National Geographic's Nature Photographer of the Year -- Part III

November 10, 2017 09:49 IST

The competition for the ‘Oscars’ in the photography world is heating up in the National Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year contest.

Entries have been a mixture of breathtaking beauty, magical wildlife moments captured from around the world and amazing aerial views offering us a different perspective of our world.

The Grand Prize Winner will receive $7,500, publication in National Geographic Magazine, and a feature on National Geographic’s Instagram account.

Here’s our third feature showcasing the best images of Mother Nature.

(Click on the photos for full-screen resolution)