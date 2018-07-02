REWIND: Top photos of the week that was

July 02, 2018 09:57 IST

All of the top news of the week gone by, in photos.

The US Navy flight demonstration squadron, the Blue Angels, perform during the Vectren Dayton Air Show in Dayton, Ohio. Photograph: US Navy/Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Schumaker/Reuters

A Saudi woman celebrates with her friends as she drives her car in Al Khobar, Saudi Arabia. Photograph: Hamad I Mohammed/Reuters

Begum, a Rohingya rape victim, shows her scars as she poses for a picture in Teknaf, Bangladesh. Photograph: Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters

A rescue worker sits in front of the Tham Luang cave complex during a search for members of an under-16 soccer team and their coach, in the northern province of Chiang Rai, Thailand. Photograph: Soe Zeya Tun/Reuters

People wade through a flooded road after heavy rains in Ahmedabad, India. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

Jose Guardado, 42, a deportee from the US and separated from his son Nixon Guardado, 12 at the McAllen entry point under the Trump administration’s hardline immigration policy, carries his youngest son Neimar, 3, as he arrives at his home in Eden, Lepaera, Honduras. Photograph: Carlos Jasso/Reuters

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan waves to supporters as he leaves his residence in Istanbul, Turkey. Photograph: Alkis Konstantinidis/Reuters

A participant stands behind a rainbow flag during a gay pride parade promoting lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender rights, in Chennai. Photograph: P Ravikumar/Reuters

Britain’s Prince William touches the Western Wall, Judaism’s holiest prayer site, in Jerusalem's Old City. Photograph: Abir Sultan/Pool/Reuters