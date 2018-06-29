The winners of the Nat Geo's Travel Photographer of the Year 2018

June 29, 2018 08:43 IST

National Geographic has announced the winning photos of its popular Travel Photographer of the Year 2018 photo contest.

The grand prize was awarded to Japanese photographer Reiko Takahashi, who captured an underwater photo of a humpback whale calf’s tail.



The winning photo, titled “Mermaid,” was selected from over 13,000 entries received this year.

Describing the moment she captured the scene, she said: “It was a special scene for me, to be able to take a photo of the calf, completely relaxed in gentle waters.”

Scroll down to see the full selection of winners.

(Please click on the images for full-screen resolutions)

Mermaid

Grand Prize Winner, 1st place – Nature I was fortunate to have encountered a humpback whale with her calf on my first day snorkeling near Japan's Kumejima Island. Most of the time, the calf stayed close to her mom. At one point, the calf began jumping and tapping its tail on the water near us -- it was very friendly and curious. Finally, the mother, who was watching nearby, came to pick up the calf and swim away. I fell in love completely with the calf and it's very energetic, large and beautiful tail.

Photograph: Reiko Takahashi/National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year Contest

Alone in the Crowds

Honourable Mention In this photo, I tried to bring the intense and stacked living conditions that Hong Kong is famous for into perspective for the viewer. With so many people living in small spaces, it's strange to see all these amenities empty. As a solo traveller, I'm often alone in crowds and this photo resonates with me. I barely scratched the surface of this incredible urban environment, but this image really summarises my experience here.

Photograph: Gary Cummins/National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year Contest

Tea Culture

1st place - People For a long time, I have been fascinated by the ancient Mongolian method of hunting with Golden Eagles. In early 2018, I followed one family of eagle hunters during their migration from winter camp to spring camp.Mongolia is sparsely populated, but the inhabitants have a very hospitable and welcoming culture. Tea for Kazakh culture is one of the attributes of hospitality. Tea isn't just a drink, but a mix of tradition, culture, relaxation, ceremony, and pleasure. Damel, seen here wrapped in heavy fur clothes, drinks a cup of tea to keep warm from the chilly temperatures in Western Mongolia.

Photograph: Alessandra Meniconzi/National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year Contest

Mars

3rd place – Nature These natural sand towers, capped with large stones, are known as the Earth Pyramids of Platten. They are situated in Northern Italy's South Tyrol region. Formed centuries ago after several storms and landslides, these land formations look like a landscape from outer space and continuously change over the years and, more accurately, over seasons. This natural phenomenon is the result of a continuous alternation between periods of torrential rain and drought, which have caused the erosion of the terrain and the formation of these pinnacles. As the seasons change, the temperatures move between extremes and storms affect the area, pyramids disappear over time, while new pinnacles form as well.

Photograph: Marco Grassi/National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year Contest

Another Rainy Day in Nagasaki, Kyushu

1st place – Cities This is a view of the main street from a tram in Nagasaki on a rainy day. The tram is vintage, but retrofitted with modern ticketing equipment. A conductor is no longer on board—only the lone driver. The quiet streetscape seen through the front windshield of the tram somehow caught my attention. This view presents quite a contrast to busy urban centers in Japan, such as Tokyo and Osaka. The ride on a vintage tram through the relatively quiet main street was a memorable experience during our week-long visit to the historic city of Nagasaki.

Photograph: Hiro Kurashina/National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year Contest

Challenging Journey

3rd place - People This photograph was taken from Dhaka's airport rail station during the Eid vacation. People were returning to their village homes to spend Eid with families, and the rush at the last hour was immense. One man caught my attention: he was dangling on a train's handle with his family, trying to get inside the train. At that time, rain started and the train began to slowly move. The family had tickets to board the train, but couldn't get to their seats. There are many people like him, who come to Dhaka for work -- leaving their families and home villages -- so when they get vacation, they don't want to miss the opportunity to spend time with dear ones, no matter what.

Photograph: MD Tanveer Hassan Rohan/National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year Contest

Leida and Laelle - I Will Lift You Up

2nd place - People Since 2016, I've been involved with Haitian immigrants and refugees living in my city, Estrela. I have become friends with some families, and especially with twin sisters, Leida and Laelle. They say living in Brazil is like living in paradise -- very different from the reality of their country of origin. They dream of becoming models and teachers, as a way to earn money to bring their other relatives from Haiti to Brazil, to live all near one another. On this day, they were playing in front of their home, improvising exercises to develop their imagination and creativity, as if they were actresses, and playing an imitation game with poses. Laëlle reached for Leida's face and lifted her head up, showing her where she should look. At this brief moment, I took the photo.

Photograph: TATI ITAT/National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year Contest

Reflection

3rd place - Cities On an early morning, I wanted to photograph the fog, which is epic in Dubai every year from December to January -- and almost every photographer’s dream in this part of the world. Sadly, I could not get access to the rooftop and so I peeped through the glazed window on a lower floor. I was overwhelmed and excited to see how beautiful the city looks, and my excitement was quadrupled as soon as I saw the reflection of the road and building on the building that I was in. I immediately opened the window to the maximum permissible amount and clicked a single shot with stretched hands.

Photograph: Gaanesh Prasad/National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year Contest

Flamingos Taking Off

2nd place - Nature Thousands of flamingos are seen taking off from the colorful Lake Natron in Tanzania. Before taking off, flamingos need to take a short run on water to build up some speed. At that moment, their long, red legs create a series of water ripples on the surface of the lake. Looking down from the helicopter, these ripple lines look like giant aquatic plants flowing in the water. This photo was taken from a helicopter.

Photograph: Hao J/National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year Contest

Geometry of the Sun

2nd place - Cities Teotihuacan means 'the place where the gods were created,' and that's the exact feeling visitors have when they walk along the Avenue of the Dead at this Mexican archeological site. This pyramid was dedicated to the god of Sun, and I found it mesmerizing how the rising sun in the picture conquered just half the image, while the other half is in the shadows. I have always loved archeology and ancient civilizations, so I couldn't wait to visit Mexico and explore the remains of the pre-Columbian civilisation. I planned my visit to Teotihuacan at sunrise, to get a combination of golden sunlight, play of shadows, and few crowds around. I flew my drone to see if the image I had in my mind was really out there: luckily for me, this frame was just waiting for my camera!

Photograph: Enrico Pescantini/National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year Contest