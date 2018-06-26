PHOTOS: It's a mad, mad world!

June 26, 2018 08:24 IST

The next 10 images prove we live in a wonderfully, weird world!

A chef prepares chicken wings dusted in 24-karat gold at the Ainsworth restaurant in Manhattan, New York, US. Photograph: Amr Alfiky/Reuters

A dog wears a tiara and sunglasses ahead of Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, visit to Chester. Photograph: Jon Super/Reuters

Cyclists take part in the annual 'World Naked Bike Ride' in Portland, Oregon. Thousands of people took part in the event meant to highlight positive body image and to encourage cycling as an oil-free means to transportation. Photograph: Natalie Behring/Getty Images

Photograph: Liu Xianguo/ Qianlong.com/Reuters A girl poses for a photo during a bubble run event in Beijing, China.

An explosive-detecting dog sniffs at a dress worn by Larisa Katz during Royal Ascot Day 3 at Ascot Racecourse in Ascot, United Kingdom. Royal Ascot is Britain's most valuable race meeting, attracting many of the world's finest racehorses to compete for more than £7.3m in prize money. Photograph: Leon Neal/Getty Images

A model presents her wedding gown during the 14th Annual Toilet Paper Wedding Dress Contest in Manhattan, New York, US. Photograph: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters

An employee of Altufyevo Confectionery finishes the preparation of a life-size chocolate sculpture of Argentine soccer player Lionel Messi to top a cake for the celebration of his birthday in Moscow. Photograph: Tatyana Makeyeva/Reuters

A sand carver works on a sculpture during the Sand Sculpture Festival "Disney Sand Magic" in Ostend, Belgium. Photograph: Yves Herman/Reuters

An artist performs during Festival of Fire Theaters at the Museum complex of ancient crafts and technologies Dudutki, Belarus. Photograph: Vasily Fedosenko/Reuters