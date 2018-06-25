REWIND: The world in the week gone by

June 25, 2018 08:26 IST

Want to catch up on all that happened across the world in the week gone by? Here are 10 images that says it all.

Protesters shelter themselves from the police during clashes in Zainakote area of Srinagar, as they demand the body of Dawood Salafi, a suspected terrorist who according to media was killed in a gun battle with security forces at Srigufwara area of south Kashmir's Anantnag district. Photograph: Danish Ismail/Reuters

Lava illuminates an evacuated house on the outskirts of Pahoa during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano in Hawaii, US. Photograph: Terray Sylvester/Reuters

US Air Force A-10 aircraft takes part in the urban fighting drill during the NATO Saber Strike exercise in the Soviet-time former military town near Skrunda, Latvia. Photograph: Ints Kalnins/Reuters

People celebrate ceasefire in Rodat district of Nangarhar province, Afghanistan. Photograph: Parwiz/Reuters

Immigrant children, many of whom have been separated from their parents under a new "zero tolerance" policy by the Trump administration, are shown walking in single file between tents in their compound next to the Mexican border in Tornillo, Texas. Photograph: Mike Blake/Reuters

A man carries his goat as he wades through a flooded area at a village in Nagaon district in Assam. Photograph: Anuwar Hazarika/Reuters

Pope Francis kisses a baby during the general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican. Photograph: Stefano Rellandini/Reuters

Members of the Indian Navy perform yoga on the flight deck of INS Viraat during International Yoga Day in Mumbai. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

A sadhu performs yoga on International Yoga Day at Kamakhya temple in Guwahati. Photograph: Anuwar Hazarika/Reuters