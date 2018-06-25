REWIND: The world in the week gone by

Want to catch up on all that happened across the world in the week gone by? Here are 10 images that says it all.
Protesters shelter themselves from the police during clashes in Zainakote area of Srinagar, as they demand the body of Dawood Salafi, a suspected terrorist who according to media was killed in a gun battle with security forces at Srigufwara area of south Kashmir's Anantnag district. Photograph: Danish Ismail/Reuters
Lava illuminates an evacuated house on the outskirts of Pahoa during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano in Hawaii, US. Photograph: Terray Sylvester/Reuters
US Air Force A-10 aircraft takes part in the urban fighting drill during the NATO Saber Strike exercise in the Soviet-time former military town near Skrunda, Latvia. Photograph: Ints Kalnins/Reuters
People celebrate ceasefire in Rodat district of Nangarhar province, Afghanistan. Photograph: Parwiz/Reuters
Immigrant children, many of whom have been separated from their parents under a new "zero tolerance" policy by the Trump administration, are shown walking in single file between tents in their compound next to the Mexican border in Tornillo, Texas. Photograph: Mike Blake/Reuters
A man carries his goat as he wades through a flooded area at a village in Nagaon district in Assam. Photograph: Anuwar Hazarika/Reuters
Pope Francis kisses a baby during the general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican. Photograph: Stefano Rellandini/Reuters
Members of the Indian Navy perform yoga on the flight deck of INS Viraat during International Yoga Day in Mumbai. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters
A sadhu performs yoga on International Yoga Day at Kamakhya temple in Guwahati. Photograph: Anuwar Hazarika/Reuters
Activists from the Socialist Unity Centre of India burn an effigy depicting US President Donald Trump during a protest against the Trump administration's immigration policy that results in the separation of children from their parents at the southern border of the US, in Kolkata. Photograph: Rupak De Chowdhuri/Reuters
this
Comment
article