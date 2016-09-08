REWIND: India in the last 24 hours

September 08, 2016 10:09 IST

A recap of events that occurred in India in the past 24 hours.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shares a toast with US President Barack Obama at the ASEAN Summit gala dinner in Vientiane, Laos September 7, 2016. The two leaders are expected to hold a bilateral meeting on Thursday on the sidelines of the ASEAN meet. This would be the eighth meeting between Modi and Obama in two years. They met for the first time at the White House in September 2014 when Modi travelled to Washington DC at the invitation of Obama. Photograph: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

BJP President Amit Shah visits Lalbaugcha Raja during Ganesh festival celebrations in Mumbai on Wednesday. On a day-long visit to Mumbai, Shah first visited a Ganpati mandal in Bandra, headed by BJP MLA and party's city chief Ashish Shelar, to have 'darshan' of Lord Ganesh. He then proceeded to 'Lalbaugcha Raja' in central Mumbai and then the 'Girgaoncha Raja' mandal, located in Girgaon area of South Mumbai. Photograph: PTI

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi having lunch during his Kisan Yatra in Gorakhpur on Wednesday. Photograph: PTI

Kannada activists stop the Tamil Nadu bound train during a protest against the Supreme Court verdict on release of Cauvery water for Tamil Nadu, in Bengaluru on Wednesday. Photograph: PTI

Police tries to rescue a man who attempted for self-immolation in front of Raj Bhawan in Bhopal. Photograph: PTI

West Bengal Women (Mahila) Congress activists hold posters & shout slogans during a protest against the fuel price hike in Kolkata on Wednesday. Photograph: PTI

Minister of State in PMO Jitendra Singh with CPI-M General Secretary Sitaram Yechury and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi after an all-party meeting in New Delhi on Wednesday to discuss and assess the situation in Kashmir with the delegation that visited the Valley earlier this week. Photograph: Kamal Singh/PTI

Women shout slogans during a protest against alleged atrocities of security forces during night raids at Padshahi Bagh in Srinagar on Wednesday. Photograph: S Irfan/PTI

A member of the Jammu Citizens Forum kisses the Tricolour during the Tiranga Yatra in support of the Indian Army and security forces, in Jammu on Wednesday in the view of the clashes in the Kashmir valley. Carrying tri-colour in their hands, an over 3,000 youth and school children on motorcycles and foot began their rally from M A Stadium towards Balidan to highlight the role and sacrifices of army, paramilitary and police personnel in safeguarding the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country. Photograph: PTI

Former Union Minister and Congress MP Jyotiraditya Scindia addressing a press conference during his visit to Bhopal on Wednesday. Photograph: PTI