REWIND: India in the last 24 hours

September 07, 2016 09:56 IST

A recap of events that occurred in India in the past 24 hours.

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi enjoying corn roast during his Kisan Yatra in Deoria, Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday. Aiming to revive his party prospects in the poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, the Congress vice-president hit the dusty trail, kicking off his month-long Kisan Yatra from the eastern UP district of Deoria. Photograph: PTI Photo/Twitter

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his wife Amruta Fadnavis celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi at their residence in Mumbai. Photograph: PTI Photo

A police officer crosses at a water logged road after heavy rains in Patna on Tuesday. Widespread rains in Bihar caused the mercury to dip in Patna and other parts of Bihar though humidity level remained high. The downpour since morning created problem of water-logging in many areas of Patna. Photograph: PTI photo

Bollywood Actor John Abraham dances at an event announcing him as the Brand Ambassador of Arunachal Pradesh, in Mumbai on Tuesday. Photograph: PTI Photo

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh returning from 7 Race course, after a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in New Delhi on Tuesday. The Home Minister, in an hour long meeting, apprised Modi about the ground situation of the state assessed by the all-party delegation which visited Srinagar and Jammu on September 4 and 5. Photograph: Shahbaz Khan/PTI Photo

A devotee carries an idol of Lord Ganesha, the deity of prosperity, into the Arabian Sea on the second day of Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai. Photograph: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

Hundreds of cots were neatly spread across a field in Uttar Pradesh's Rudrapur for Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi's first 'khat sabha' (charpoy meetings) but little did the party know that the very ‘khats’ would overshadow the first day of his mega outreach programme in the state. Photograph: PTI Photo

A girl waves a flag as women shout slogans during a protest against the killing of civilians, in Srinagar on Tuesday. Photograph: PTI Photo

Swimmer Shardha Shukla (jalpari) arrives in Varanasi on Tuesday after swimming for 570 km from Kanpur. However, her feat waded into a controversy with documentary filmmaker Vinod Kapdi alleging that the young swimmer is not swimming the whole length as claimed by her and also released videos to prove that she has been covering a lot of distance on a boat. Photograph: PTI Photo